newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sing about war and cluck like a chicken: tips from the pros on how to win Eurovision

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo some, it’s a cultural cringefest. To others, it’s the World Cup of music. But no matter your spin, the Eurovision Song Contest remains one of the world’s most-watched television programmes, with the last edition, in 2019, attracting more than 180 million viewers. Founded in 1956, it has inspired and outlasted countless reality singing franchises owing to its mix of big voices, over-the-top staging and a fervent nationalism, as artists sing for themselves and their countries. Winning songs can be brash or beautiful; they just need to cultivate votes across the public and a professional jury across Europe (and Australia). Past winners include a bearded drag queen from Austria, a Finnish metal band wearing latex monster masks, and Céline Dion, who, despite having no connection to Switzerland, was scouted to sing for them before she was a global megastar.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christer Björkman
Person
Conchita Wurst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Dance Music#Song Lyrics#Live Music#Finnish#Covid#Rudimental#Tiktok#Israeli#Instagram Stories#Toy#Turkish#Carpathian#Swedish#Premier League#Bmg#Eurovision Parties#Chicken Clucks#Singing#Song Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Spotify
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Related
EntertainmentCNET

Eurovision 2021: How and when to watch

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 airs next week, with the multinational competition coming back after a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting this year is Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was slated to host Eurovision 2020 before its cancellation. The first semifinal will be broadcast on Tuesday, followed by...
MusicVulture

Who Will Win Eurovision 2021?

Greetings from the USA! Although last year’s Eurovision was the first time in 64 years that the Song Contest had to be canceled, it’s finally a new year and we’re heading back to Rotterdam — with a trillion percent more Flo Rida. In case you forgot, here’s where we left off: 2019’s Eurovision Song Contest was held in Tel Aviv and won by the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence and a breathy banger called “Arcade.” (Not my favorite, but I am unfortunately not within the voting body of Eurovision.)
WorldBBC

Who could represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Once again, the UK's plucky loser lost, and in the process became the first act to get the dreaded "nul points" since the new Eurovision Song Contest voting system was introduced in 2016. So, once again, the UK must try to work out the answers to two big questions. First,...
MusicAceShowbiz

Maneskin From Italy Win 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

The Italian rockers finish in the first place after they received over 500 scores following their performance of 'Zitti E Buoni' at the Grand Final in Holland. AceShowbiz - Rockers Maneskin have won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest for Italy. The group's "Zitti E Buoni" was chosen as the best...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision: How to vote in the grand final

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is finally here.This year’s final takes place  at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with a live audience of 3,500 people in attendance.Following Ireland’s elimination in the semi-finals, the UK has pinned its hopes on James Newman, who will be performing his song “Embers” in a bid to be crowned tonight’s winner.Fans at home are able to tune into the live broadcast, which is currently airing on BBC One. US viewers, however, must subscribe to Peacock in order to watch the highly anticipated TV event.Voting lines are open as soon as the last...
Sportsoddschecker.com

Eurovision 2021 Predictions, Tips & Betting Preview

It seems like decades ago since Eurovision was in our lives, however, it’s back with the final taking place in Rotterdam on the 22 May 2021. The rehearsals for the first semi-finals are currently taking place which will give us a few indications of what will happen in the final. A couple of years ago we landed a 100/1 2nd place in Cyprus, and also made some shrewd money in the semi-final markets.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Russian children carry toy guns and sing war songs about being 'merciless to the enemy' and 'dying for the Motherland' at primary school parade

Schoolchildren as young as nine were filmed parading in military uniforms while carrying replica machine guns and chanting war songs in Russia. The primary school pupils carried 'toy guns' and chanted 'there is no forgiveness to your enemies' as they marched in the industrial city of Elektrostal, which lies 36 miles east of Moscow.
Worldnation.cymru

Eurovision: How come Wales is not represented?

Ahead of tonight’s Eurovision 2021 song contest, many more people have been calling for Wales to be represented. Singer Bronwen Lewis has already put herself forward to represent Wales and has posted a number of Euro-phoric belters online. The contest will be held tonight at Rotterdam, Netherlands. James Newman will...
MusicBBC

Big Weekend: Coldplay play at Dracula's castle for Radio 1 gig

AJ Tracey in a basketball court. Royal Blood on Brighton pier. Coldplay in Dracula's castle. Radio 1's Big Weekend may be online for a second year due to coronavirus, but with performances from unique locations across the UK, it promises to be more than your average online gig. Five performances...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Ever-Changingman: 20 Of The Best Paul Weller Songs

We’re celebrating one of the UK’s most consistently creative singer-songwriters and frontmen of the past five decades, with 20 of the best songs in the extraordinary catalog of Paul Weller. Weller, born on May 25, 1958, had already achieved more than most musicians ever do with his two previous bands,...
Musicwfav951.com

Lorde Books First Live Show Since ‘Melodrama’ Tour

Lorde has booked her first live show since the Melodrama tour concluded in November 2018. The “Royal” singer will headline Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival on June 10th, 2022. Other headliners for the Spanish festival include Pavement, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Beck, the Strokes, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Tyler, the Creator, Interpol,...
MusicVulture

All Rise for the Return of Norway’s Most Exciting Pop Star, Sigrid

Maybe you haven’t heard of Sigrid, a 24-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter who’s as musically popular in Europe as Rita Ora is tabloid famous. She’s had some success Stateside since making a killer first impression four years ago with “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” a simmering pop treat deserving of all the outdoor-festival stages and group karaoke sing-alongs (remember karaoke?) about to return. In 2017, she landed a prime Justice League sync with a somber opening credits cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows,” which introduced her to legions of superhero fans with no allegiance to the then-ousted original director, Zack Snyder. Two years later, she gave us a knockout debut album, Sucker Punch, establishing herself as one of pop music’s most exhilarating and singular voices to emerge in recent memory, blending her Scandinavian roots with sounds she picked up from other influences like SOPHIE (“Business Dinners”) and Adele (“In Vain”).
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

Yara Zaya, Andrei Castravet, ‘Hired Help’ and the 90 Day Fiance Universe!

’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers indicate there’s one trend that has been cropping up among the 90 day universe couples and it’s a very troubling and makes us as Americans look extremely entitled and a bit ‘white savior-y’, okay, not a bit, a lot and it’s not a good look. It seems that a lot of the people who come to the United States for their fiancé are genuinely looking for love.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton’s Secret Love

British royal family news reveals that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate Middleton continue to charm their hosts as their tour Scotland. At one point he even joked that the Duchess of Cambridge, “likes a bit of spice,” which led to chuckles and smiles as they helped to prepare food for vulnerable families.