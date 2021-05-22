newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Get Cozy In This Way Cool Winnetka Heights Craftsman

By Nikki Barringer
Posted by 
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winnetka Heights is one of the most charming neighborhoods in Dallas. Beautiful homes, gorgeous trees, and all the history you can handle. It’s everything you imagine a neighborhood to be. And set right in the middle of it all is 214 N. Edgefield, listed by Compass’ Emily Cannon. It’s no...

candysdirt.com
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craftsman#Features Kids#Luxury Homes#Compass#Open House#Winnetka Heights#Beautiful Homes#Gorgeous Trees#Home#Lounge#Frosted Glass Windows#Cell Foam Insulation#Pets#Adults#Remi Halo Filtration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Rockwall, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

A Cornucopia of Color in This Lake Ray Hubbard Home

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week is a colorful Lake Ray Hubbard beauty listed by Shelbie McKenzie of Coldwell Banker Realty Rockwall. Why do I say colorful?. This Mark Molthan Custom Home sits on more than a quarter-acre lot that backs up to a greenbelt overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard. Green, blue, and all shades of orange — those are the colors you’ll take in while sitting on the oversized patio and second-story deck, looking towards the lake.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Dallas Loft Living With New York Vibes

Is it any wonder that we love loft living? These cool, sexy, urban spaces have been capturing our hearts for years. Popularized in films like Ghost, Big, Flash Dance, and Zoolander, the concept of living in a large, open, light-filled space with great views is easy to embrace. Loft living...
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

M Streets Craftsman Or Oram Street Duplex, You Choose

This week we take you to the heart of two of Dallas’ most loved neighborhoods, the M Streets and Lower Greenville. Both of our picks offer great locations close to all the action, but tranquil spaces at home for the ultimate in relaxation. Which would you choose? Take your pick in our latest Splurge vs. Steal.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

This Lochwood Midcentury Gets a Dramatic Minimalist Modern Makeover

When describing neighborhoods to out-of-towners, there’s an entire lexicon of descriptors that Realtors employ. Lakewood would be considered “established.” Munger Place would be touted as “historic.” And Lochwood is a neighborhood that has begun to find its way into the category of “sought after.”. What’s so great about Lochwood, you...
Real EstatePosted by
CandysDirt

Summer Lovin’ at Cedar Creek Lake with Three Waterfront Homes

If you think about it, many of our greatest childhood memories involve water. Cooling off with the sprinkler or the Slip n Slide in the backyard on a sweltering July day… Meeting up with friends at the community pool to play Marco Polo or Minnows Across the Water ‘til your pruny skin just about fell off… Or if you were really fortunate, receiving a coveted overnight invitation from some lucky duck whose family had a lakehouse and a mind to take you tubing, skiing, jet skiing, wakeboarding, deck jumping, sailing, kayaking and/or fishing, before returning you home to your parents exhausted and crispy on Sunday afternoon.
Interior DesignPosted by
CandysDirt

This Lochwood Midcentury Modern Is A Blank Canvas Ready To Bloom

Project alert! For those who love sharp lines and single-story living, this Lochwood find is the perfect blank canvas to make your own. The four-bedroom, two-full-and-one-half-bathroom gem rests in sought-after Lochwood Estates neighborhood near White Rock Lake. And it’s a steal at $533,000! Let’s take a look around and see what makes this week’s Friday Five Hundred a catch.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Enjoy the Hamptons All Year Long, Right Here in Dallas

If you’re longing for the Hamptons beach lifestyle but have no intention of leaving Dallas, we’ve got an excellent solution. Abby Simpton just completed this dramatic yet completely charming Hamptons dream home, and it will make you feel as if Amagansett Beach is only steps outside the backdoor. “I love...
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.
Addison, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Jump On These Two Deals In Junius Heights

Homes in Junius Heights are known for their character and charm, and these two finds are no exception. Each of our picks have historic touches, clever updates, and fantastic backyards. And both are priced under $550,000! Whether you fall for the Craftsman Splurge or adore the Worth Street Steal, these two beauties are tops. Take your pick in this week’s Splurge vs. Steal.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.