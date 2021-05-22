newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1143 E Butler Drive

kennethjamesrealty.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfectly located in the heart of Chandler you'll find this beautiful 3bed 2bath home! Vaulted ceilings welcome you and the great room opens to the kitchen which boasts espresso cabinets, stainless appliances with brand new stove and room for a table for 6. The great room has lots of natural light and beautiful double french doors which lead to the backyard complete with mature trees, real grass and a travertine covered patio. The large master bedroom with it's vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom create a calming effect, plumbing for 2nd sink is there. The secondary rooms are good size, 2 car garage with fresh epoxy floor and built-in folding work bench. Close to the 202 and 101, community boasts lakes, tennis courts, clubhouse, basketball, walking paths and more.

www.kennethjamesrealty.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Butler Basketball#Welcome Home#Lakes#Kitchen Appliances#Home Appliances#French#Drive#Garage#Spacious Bathroom#Walk In Closet#Bedroom#Clubhouse#Vaulted Ceilings#2nd Sink#Stainless Appliances#Espresso Cabinets#Walking#Real Grass#Fresh Epoxy Floor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Saint Louis, MOnextstl.com

Butler Brothers To Become 384 Apartments

Development Services Group based in Memphis plans to rehab the Butler Brothers Building at 1717 Olive St in the Downtown West neighborhood. The company acquired the over 700,000 square-foot building earlier this year. According to bid documents submitted to the SLDC Planroom by Paric Corporation, the building will be renovated into 384 apartments. Amenity spaces will include a rooftop pool and walking track, a fitness center, and an interior courtyard on the 3rd level. Parking will be in the basement (73), first (161), and second (176) floors (410 total, if I counted right!). The architect is Trivers. Construction is planned to commence in November.
Travelthemanual.com

8 Luxurious Log Cabins You Should Totally Rent in 2021

We love log cabins. We love them even more when they promise luxury amenities, epic surroundings, and a hint of modern architecture — all of which elevate the minimalist aesthetic of these settler homes to legit dream vacation spots. Whether you’re looking for a couples-only cabin retreat or the best full-sized cabin for the whole family, sometimes it’s worth splashing out on an over-the-top rustic getaway. If you’re planning on going all out and renting a cabin this spring, take a look at our list of the most luxurious log cabins you should totally rent in 2021.
Religion921news.com

Butler: United Methodist Men’s BBQ Chicken Dinner June 6th Drive-Thru Only.

The Ohio Street United Methodist Men’s BBQ Chicken Dinner will be held on Sunday, June 6th at the church. Serving BBQ Chicken, beans, chips and dessert for $10.00 per plate. It’s drive-thru only for this meal. That’s the Ohio Street United Methodist BBQ Chicken Dinner June 6th from 11:30 until 1:30 205 West Ohio Street Butler.
Butler, GAPosted by
Butler Bulletin

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Butler

(BUTLER, GA) According to Butler gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. H & J Travel Center at 191 Americus Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at H & J Travel Center at 191 Americus Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.43.
gunsmagazine.com

Butler Creek Featherlight Bino Caddy

After reviewing the Meoptika Rangefinding binos, I realized it was finally time to get a real carrying system for my optics. While the Meopta binos comes with a very nice nylon carry case, I needed something to stand up to the real-world rigors of a hunting trip — scrambling over rocks, slithering under trees, jumping over creeks — but also protect the optic while keeping it instantly accessible. It’s a tall order but I found the perfect solution in the Butler Creek Bino Caddy.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Royal Monarch Oceanfront Butler Suite

The Royal Monarch Oceanfront Butler Suite qualifies for:. Situated in the stately West Wing on levels 1, 2 or 3, and featuring a broad, ornamental French balcony, this airy and alluring suite offers every imaginable indulgence. An open-partition plan delineates elegant sleeping quarters from the charming living and intimate dining area, where a wall of glass sliders frame an incomparable ocean view. Famed colonial charm is matched by a wealth of modern conveniences in a quintessentially romantic Caribbean setting. Inside, you will sleep on an ultra-inviting signature king size, mahogany bed; primp in the marble-outfitted bath; lounge on exquisitely upholstered easy chairs; and drink in the breathtaking aquamarine vistas unfolding to the far horizon at cocktail time. A discreet and attentive personal butler, whose impeccable attention to detail leaves nothing to chance, will cater to your needs for the duration of your memorable stay. Outdoors, step onto the white sand that carpets the pristine beach and splash in the legendary, crystal-clear waters.