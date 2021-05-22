1143 E Butler Drive
Perfectly located in the heart of Chandler you'll find this beautiful 3bed 2bath home! Vaulted ceilings welcome you and the great room opens to the kitchen which boasts espresso cabinets, stainless appliances with brand new stove and room for a table for 6. The great room has lots of natural light and beautiful double french doors which lead to the backyard complete with mature trees, real grass and a travertine covered patio. The large master bedroom with it's vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom create a calming effect, plumbing for 2nd sink is there. The secondary rooms are good size, 2 car garage with fresh epoxy floor and built-in folding work bench. Close to the 202 and 101, community boasts lakes, tennis courts, clubhouse, basketball, walking paths and more.