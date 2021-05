SYRACUSE, NY and RESTON, VA, May 18, 2021 – The Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR) and AURA Network Systems (AURA) today announced a collaboration to install infrastructure throughout New York’s 50-mile unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) corridor, utilizing AURA’s secure command-and-control (C2) communication links that provide voice, data, and navigation capabilities for the aviation industry. To enhance the commercial viability of UAS, drones require capabilities that enable safe flight farther than pilots can see, referred to as beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). AURA’s wireless network will provide real-time, reliable communications that UAS need to conduct safe BVLOS operations.