Slavia Prague have confirmed West Ham have opened talks to sign in-demand forward Abdallah Sima but his price tag could be a major issue. Sima, 19, is currently in his first season with the Czech Republic side and has been turning heads with his displays. The talented youngster has made 16 starts among 20 appearances, scoring 11 goals and assisting five. It is a record that has made a number of clubs sit up and take note.