JIW grows bridge inspection business 70x by switching to Skydio

In a global survey of 1,900 large and small construction businesses in Europe, the US and China, commissioned by ABB Robotics (ABB), 91% of respondents said they will face a skills crisis over the next 10 years, with 44% indicating they currently struggle to recruit for construction jobs. Although only 55% of construction companies say they currently use robots – compared with 84% in automotive and 79% in manufacturing – a sizable 81% indicated they plan to introduce or increase the use of robotics and automation over the next decade.