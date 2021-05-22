newsbreak-logo
JIW grows bridge inspection business 70x by switching to Skydio

Today we share with you the story of Japan Infrastructure Waymark (JIW), a rapidly growing drone service provider (DSP) that provides bridge and culvert inspections to Japan’s network of approximately 714,000 bridges. After an extensive testing process that evaluated DJI, Parrot, Autel, and Skydio drones, the JIW team chose Skydio, citing the onboard intelligence of Skydio Autonomy as the key enabler for their business model. JIW’s 300+ Skydio drones have transformed their operations, enabling safe flights in complex environments, more precise data capture, and scalable operations. After switching from DJI to Skydio, JIW’s inspection business grew 70x in 12 months.

