**Before we begin** – I want to be sure to make it crystal clear that despite the tone that this article will cover, COVID-19 remains a global pandemic that we need to take seriously. COVID-19 is still running rampant around the world and it remains a problem that we are dealing with here in The States as well. Thanks to the tireless efforts of scientists working on vaccines and doctors advancing care for patients, we’re at a point here in the United States where we can start looking forward to things opening up again. This list is just that, an exciting look ahead as we hope for full crowds at U.S. Bank Stadium when the Vikings host the Seattle Seahawks in September…as long as we all do our part, whatever that might look like.