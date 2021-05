The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Harris County until 3:45 p.m. today. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is or will be occurring soon. Areas of the county have received up to 4 inches of rain since this morning. There have been numerous reports of flooded streets and highways. Additional rainfall will likely worsen these conditions through mid-afternoon. Residents are urged to use caution when driving. Never drive into flooded roadways, […]