newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Ana, first named Atlantic storm of 2021, forms near Bermuda

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago

MIAMI — (AP) — The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 205 miles (330 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the hurricane center said in a 5 p.m. advisory. It was moving west at almost 5 mph (7 kph).

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate by Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Bermuda#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Storm#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Season#Ap#The Hurricane Center#Forecasters#Rain#Meteorologists#Maximum Sustained Winds#Earlier Saturday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM EDT * At 642 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from Golden Glades to Miami Lakes. Movement was south at 15 TO 20 mph. * Funnel clouds possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, Miami Shores and North Bay Village.