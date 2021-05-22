newsbreak-logo
Dolores County, CO

Wind Advisory issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN..Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

