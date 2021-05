Ramesh Powar was the coach of the Indian women’s team before WV Raman.© Twitter. Former India women’s coach Ramesh Powar has been recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee — led by Madan Lal — to take over the reins of the women’s team once again. He will replace WV Raman. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the CAC confirmed the development. “Powar has been recommended. You will get the full details on the tenure and all from the BCCI soon,” the source said. Of the 35 applications that had come in for the position, the final list consisted of four men and four women.