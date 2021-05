It’s an odd feeling, sitting down to write a serious article and using the words “killing old people is a fun way to spend a few hours,” but that’s the position I’m now in. Just Die Already will do that to you: push you to hand over control to that little voice in your head that just wants to know if you can dismember yourself and dunk your pelvis through a basketball hoop. The answer is yes, by the way, and it’s not even the weirdest thing you can do in the game.