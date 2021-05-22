'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

The third season of Master of None likes to linger. Its five episodes spend extended periods of time on everyday activities: the folding of laundry, the unmaking of a bed, the sight of characters gazing wistfully out of windows. One episode opens with a shot of Lena Waithe’s character, Denise, eating a burger in a parked car for a minute and a half. Its unhurriedness is one of several things that distinguish this season, written by Waithe and series co-creator Aziz Ansari, from the ones that preceded it. While the first two seasons, which dropped in 2015 and 2017, primarily focused on Ansari’s character Dev, this one is all about Denise and her wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Subtitled Moments in Love, it’s incredibly moving at times as it traces the arc of the two women’s relationship over a series of years and rocky moments, with Dev only popping in occasionally to help tether these installments to those that came before.