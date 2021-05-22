newsbreak-logo
'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

Cover picture for the articleFirst, we must acknowledge that the third season of Netflix's Master of None, on some level, feels like a dodge. That's because this new crop of episodes isn't focused on the character who dominated the first two seasons of the show; often-hapless actor Dev Shah, played by co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansari. Instead, the third season highlights the marriage of Dev's best friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe — a supporting character featured in the second season episode "Thanksgiving," which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for Waithe and Ansari back in 2017 (Waithe made history as the first Black woman to win in the category).

www.nprillinois.org
