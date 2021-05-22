Crews work to extinguish overnight Butler Twp. house fire

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Fire crews responded to a structure fire that started overnight in Butler Township.

Crews were dispatched to the 8500 block of Dog Leg Road on a reported structure fire just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews on scene told our crews no one was inside of the house at the time of the fire.

The homeowners say that one dog is unaccounted for at this time.

When News Center 7 arrived on the scene flames were visible coming from the structure.

We are working to learn more about the fire now.