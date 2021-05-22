newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

ELKS OFFICERS CHOSEN

By Museum hosts nationally-known author
walterborolive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walterboro Elks Lodge held its Elections of Officers for the year 2021-2022. Shown from right to left (front row) are: Debbie Gorrell, Bob Tiegs, Ann Drawdy, Angus Patterson (Exalted Ruler), Donna Miller, Beth Carpenter, Mary Jo Fox, Back row: Rhonda McDonald, Ryan Penfield, Pam Berry, Sammie Hiott, Ken Johnson, and Tim Mabry, not pictured Jimi Carter and Ernest Enfinger.

walterborolive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks#Elks#The Walterboro Elks Lodge#Chosen#Front Row
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Listen to the Voice of God

But he said, Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and keep it! (Luke 11:28 ESV) As parents, and those of us who have leadership responsibilities for children and young adults, we know all too well when they are listening to us and when they are not. The same goes for God. He knows when we are either obedient or disobedient to His Word. As a result, there are consequences in both situations. In the verse above, the Gospel writer lets us know that if we hear His Word and keep it, we will reap blessings. James 1:22 (ESV) declares: “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” Therefore, James confirms exactly what Luke says. We deceive ourselves when we hear the Word and do not follow the commands of the Lord. If we want to be blessed and not suffer the consequences of disobedience, it behooves us to listen to the voice of God!
walterborolive.com

Building relationships

A group of retired men are getting together and quietly working toward improving the lives of senior citizens in Colleton County, one piece of wood at a time. For more than a decade, the friends have met almost monthly to build ramps for people who can no longer climb stairs. The construction crew is called “Faith Builders,” and it is comprised of approximately 20 senior men, aged 63-82.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

LITTER PICKUP

The American Legion Post 93 sent a special “thank you” to the cadets from Colleton County High School’s JROTC program who helped to pick up litter on Saturday, May 1st. In all, the cadets and the legion members collected 15 bags of trash in two hours. “There is much to do,” said Bob Tiegs, with American Legion Post 93. “And a special thanks to Steve Cinader,” he said.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Log A Load For Kids

COLLETON COUNTY - “Log A Load For Kids”, in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network, hosted its annual “sporting clays” Fundraiser on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt. Sixty shooters participated in the event that raised $32,140.00 for the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at MUSC in...
Walterboro, SCTimes and Democrat

Celebrate 'Oz' at book signing in Walterboro May 15

WALTERBORO – They say a certain birthday and signing will be “the Baum” on Saturday, May 15, during the WHAM Festival in Walterboro. Help guest author Ron Baxley Jr., himself a fantasy and Oz author, celebrate the 165th anniversary of the birth of original "Oz" author, L. Frank Baum, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market café in Walterboro.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

FARMER’S MARKET NOW OPEN

The Colleton County Farmer’s Market opened Saturday, May 1, in conjunction with the WHAM Festival. Crowds shopped for crafts, baked goods and fresh produce while listening to music by Josh Jarman. The Colleton County Arts Council sponsored face painting and the “Community Canvas” Creation Station for kids. The farmer’s market is located at 506 E. Washington Street and is open on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Blocker continues auctioning at age 83

Jimmy Blocker developed a love for auctions when he was 11 years old. Now, at 83, he still continues to do what he loves. “I got the ‘bug’ when I was a kid, catching a ride with farmers from Hendersonville or catching the Greyhound bus near there in the early 50s and riding it to my uncle’s stockyard next to where Benton’s Feed and Seed stands on Highway 15,” said Blocker. The former stockyard is now where Silver Hill subdivision stands.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Velda Carroll Phillips

Mrs. Velda Carroll Phillips, 71, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro. Born September 23, 1949 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late James Carvel Carroll and Helen Campbell Carroll. She was a retired office manager and was a member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Jessica Paige Jones

Ms. Jessica Paige Jones, 40, of Walterboro, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. Born January 29, 1981 in Augusta, Georgia, she was a daughter of Ronald W. Jones and Terry Hoffpauir Newman. She was a nursing assistant. Jessica was always full of life and laughter, but life’s circumstances would get in the way. She loved and believed in Jesus and always said, “God is my anchor.”
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Sandra Bolton Bryant

Mrs. Sandra Bolton Bryant, 80, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Saturday evening, May 1, 2021 at Roper Hospital. She was the widow of Mr. Jasper Cantey Bryant, Jr. Born June 26, 1940 in Mayo, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Odell Bolton and Velma Edmonds Bolton. She was a faithful and dedicated member of North Walterboro Baptist Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee and was always a present, helping hand. She loved being of service to her church and was especially known for her sweet tea. Mrs. Sandra enjoyed crocheting and painting; and loved playing on her IPad. She was everyone’s “MeMe” because of her nurturing spirit and her love for everyone.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Nathan Daniel Herndon

Nathan Daniel Herndon, known by everyone as “Danny”, age 49, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday, May 3, 2021. Danny was born August 22, 1971, in Walterboro. He had attended the Speech and Hearing Clinic in Charleston as well as Barry Elementary School in North Charleston. He graduated from the School for the Deaf and Blind in Clinton, South Carolina. Danny was larger than life. He would light up any room that he entered and always brought a smile to those around him. He was a longtime employee of Pee Dee’s Tires and when Danny worked, he put everything he had into his job even though he couldn’t hear a tire leak. He loved fishing, hunting, watching car races, and football. Most of all, Danny loved teaching people sign language. He had no problem using up all the napkins around so he made so many wonderful friends.
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro events coming up

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro is ready for live events. With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Blatter makes friends and meets needs

Mason Blatter is a 12 year-old girl who has learned the importance of making friends with people who are in need, and then helping them. Blatter is a student at Polaris Tech Charter school and currently attends school virtually. She made the choice to stay virtual this school year so she could help her grandmother Johnn’aie Fender, who works at the Edgewood Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Lost pets get help

Colleton County Animal Services joined forces with Petco Love Lost on April 23rd, National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, to find missing cats and dogs in Colleton County. New technology from Petco Love can help reunite lost pets with their families by using the “Petco Love Lost” Database, a breakthrough facial recognition technology that has now been made available to the Animal Shelter.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

First WHAM! Festival to offer in person and virtual viewing options

The Walterboro History Art & Music (WHAM!) Festival is coming to a stage or screen near you during the month of May. What had originally been planned to be an in-person weekend event in 2020 has now evolved into a hybrid festival to also include a virtual attendance option that will last from May 1, 2021 until May 22, 2021. The event is a collaborative effort between the City of Walterboro and the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. It is being sponsored by the South Carolina Arts Commission and the Coastal Community Foundation. Organizers have packed the schedule full of events and says there will be something for everyone to enjoy and all events are free. WHAM! will kick off with the Farmers Market grand opening that will be held on May 1, 2021 from 9 am until 1 pm at 506 East Washington Street. Folks will also see local downtown businesses featuring art exhibits in their storefront windows and many with full exhibits inside all the way to the Walterboro Wildlife Center with the aim of pushing foot traffic through downtown to our local merchants and restaurants. There will be live music from many local musicians at the farmers market, with Facebook Live broadcasts coming from the Colleton Civic Center on some evenings. Living History from the Revolutionary War and ceremonial performances from members of the Kusso-Natchez Tribe will take place on the campus of the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. The cultural event will see artists not only displaying but also selling their work. “So many activities are going to be going on during the month. We realize some folks are feeling comfortable being out and about in controlled environments, and others will just want to watch from home; we are meeting that need by spacing everything out over 22 days and across a virtual platform. As we know, there will be challenges bringing an event this size for all to enjoy, we are confident we are working through the kinks ahead of time to make participating as easy as possible. We have many talented performers and artists that have put a lot of work and effort into making this event a fantastic experience and we cannot wait for everyone to be able to enjoy all WHAM! has to offer”, said Matt Mardell co-chair of the event. Not only is this event being planned by the City of Walterboro Tourism Department and the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market but others have been quick to get on board. The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, the Colleton County Arts Council, the Colleton County Memorial Library and the Colleton County High School Arts programs, all have events planned during the festival. There will be film screenings, storytelling, face painting, pop up creation stations, historic building tours, nature programs and much more for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. A complete list of events has been published and folks can check it out to see how they choose to participate. For more information on how you can attend in person shows or how to follow events virtually visit www.WHAMfestival.org and you can even follow our Facebook page “WHAM – Walterboro History, Arts & Music”.