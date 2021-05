Three Jacksonville men were wrapped in appreciation Tuesday as they were awarded Quilts of Valor in recognition of their service to country in Vietnam. John Hembrough, Donald Tegeder and Mike Looker each received a quilt made by Tegeder’s sister, Evelyn Smith of Melbourne, Florida, through the Quilts of Valor program. The program started in 2003 with founder Catherine Roberts’ belief that quilts equal healing. The organization since has made and awarded more than 271,000 quilts.