Mexico welcomes fifth JW Marriott hotel

By Sorcha O'Higgins
tophotel.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperated by Grupo Hotelero Prisma, JW Marriott Monterrey Valle is hotel giant Marriott International’s latest luxury offering in Mexico. The bustling city of Monterrey has been boosted by the arrival of a new 250-key hotel. JW Marriott brand expands in Mexico. One of Marriott International’s most prestigious flags, JW Marriott,...

tophotel.news
