Owls, Coaldiggers, Eagles, Demons and a table at the Cricket
Here we are at the week of graduation which can be confusing, considering that some colleges and universities handed out diplomas many days ago. That may always have been the case with institutions of higher learning, getting out early. When I graduated – was the diploma printed on parchment? – we all went through together to the same last day no matter what class we were in, then graduation was at night and school was out for everyone at the same time.www.bdtonline.com