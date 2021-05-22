newsbreak-logo
Visual Art

Whispers from Legends!

By Lisa Cyr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we are getting vaccinated and moving forward, we can all fill our cup of inspiration again by going to see original art. I think it’s vital to an artist’s growth to get outside the studio to seek out new sources of inspiration. Last month (April 2021), I was lecturing and doing live demonstrations for Visual Arts Passage Studio Bridge (recordings available for viewing) and I shared the importance of seeing works in person. The detail that is lost in reproduction, especially in large works, is quite drastic. If we are to learn from the masters, then we need to see, up close and personal, what they actually painted. We need to experience the works firsthand to hear the whispers from legends!

#Photography#Design#The Whispers#Reproduction#Art#Inspiration#The Masters#Austrian#The Neue Galerie#Curvilinear#French#Orpheus#Legends#Original Art#Mystical Symbolism#Recordings#Architectural Grandeur#Assemblage Accents#Unique Sculptural Details#Guggenheim Museum
