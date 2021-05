Tasting menus, characterful rooms and the best French wines on tap await at these budget-friendly places to stay in the Loire Valley. Nestled among chateaux, this gateway to the Loire Valley is a pleasure to simply wander. It’s a centre of French history, with fairytale architecture from the Middle Ages and renaissance periods. You’ll also find several great museums, as well as a strong food and wine tradition – why not sample a bottle or two in one of the many hip bistros? Stop for a night or two en-route from Paris, which is just a three-hour drive away, then journey on to wild beaches along the Atlantic coast.