We may now be “free” to travel. But – whether you have already booked, or are planning to – never before has the situation looked quite so complicated. All hopes and expectations are that the fog of uncertainties will slowly lift and by July we should be in a much clearer position, with most of the key European holiday destinations promoted to the government’s green zone. But as things stand, these are the milestones which we have to pass on the road back to normality.