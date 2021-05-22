Pick of the Day: 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Carrier, rare and stylish pickup

While most people may not consider the Volkswagen Beetle to be a high-performance powerhouse, this thing shatters all preconceptions you might have about these German automobiles. Originally purchased by the current owner when he was 16, the car was mostly stock though it had been lowered. He immediately began modifying it and by the time he was 17 the car was featured in its first magazine. The modification is abundantly clear upon looking at the vehicle, this is in large part due to the incredible amount of louvers all over the car. Combined with the bright orange paint job, the car stands out like a sore thumb when driving in traffic.