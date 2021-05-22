newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Pick of the Day: 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Carrier, rare and stylish pickup

By Racheal Colbert
Posted by 
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before the El Camino, there was another comfortable yet hardworking pickup truck Chevy designed for the gentlemen farmer – the Cameo Carrier introduced in 1955. Chevrolet equipped the Cameos with luxury comforts that work trucks never included before, such as carpeting and radios. These pickups were a success in their first year with more than 5,000 sales, but they lost momentum as other manufacturers began to release their own versions of luxury pickups – Ford’s Styleside and Dodge’s Sweptside – with smaller price tags.

journal.classiccars.com
ClassicCars.com

ClassicCars.com

Phoenix, AZ
204
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of America's most influential automotive blogs, The Journal is known for accurate reporting, insightful analysis and thought-provoking opinion by a team of respected automotive journalists. Our editorial team combs North America, providing coverage from major auctions, museums, car shows, races and everywhere automotive enthusiasts congregate.

 https://journal.classiccars.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Pickup Trucks#Chevy#Ford Pickups#Dodge#The El Camino#Sweptside#Chevrolet Cameo#Edelbrock#Carrier#Luxury Pickups#Two Tone Color#Wheels#Classic Torque#Matching Carpet#Luxury Comforts#Tailgate#Mirror Like Chrome#Rare#Console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Salsa Chevrolet Spark

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Camden, MEpenbaypilot.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

The Bolt harkens back to the Volt, Chevrolet’s hybrid of 2011-19, except that the latter was a sedan with a gasoline-powered generator that charged the electric motor’s batteries while the current (get it?) car is an all-electric hatchback powered by a large battery pack that needs to be plugged in to recharge.
Carscarglancer.com

What We’ve Known About Chevrolet’s All-New Unibody Pickup

The compact pickup is part of GM South America’s production plans for the 2020-2024 calendar years. The model will indirectly replace the Chevrolet Montana, also known as the Tornado. Some publications say it will retain the ‘Montana’ name. Chevy’s new unibody pickup will ride on the GEM architecture. The vehicle...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Artist Imagines A Stylish Modern Day GMC Safari

The Chevy Astro and GMC Safari went out of production more than 15 years ago, but many motorists still hold these vans dearly for their reliability, practicality and abundance of available parts. Despite their lasting popularity, it’s highly unlikely that GM will ever put these two nameplates back into production, but that didn’t stop an amateur artist from envisioning what a modern-day recreation of the boxy van might look like.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

1996 Tan Chevrolet

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Tan 1996 Chevrolet 5.7L 8-Cylinder MPI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Carsgmauthority.com

Hennessey’s Exorcist-Spec Chevy Camaro ZL1 Goes For A Test Drive: Video

Horsepower wars make for happy customers. Even with more than 800 ponies under the hood, the Dodge Demon can’t stand up to the might of Hennessey’s Exorcist package for the Chevy Camaro ZL1, which throws down with a four-figure power upgrade specifically tuned for taking down the supercharged Dodge. Now, we’re getting an earful of the brutally fast Exorcist as it stretches its legs on Hennessey’s test track, all while some grinning new owners bask in the awesome.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1983 Chevy Silverado Barn Find

When someone has some juicy barn finds, we’ll always come running. These fascinating endeavors have produced some of the coolest discoveries and builds in the automotive community. Now and then you find something that, while it may be humble, still have insane potential. This 1983 Chevrolet Silverado fits that description perfectly. While many other small trucks can be found in the garages of the famous Hoonigan team and others like them, this is simply just an old truck that's been covered in dust from years of sitting inside. This square body beast has become one of America’s favorite truck platforms.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Escalade-V Blackwing Makes A Durango Hellcat Look Cheap

Cadillac is a luxury brand, but in recent times, it has flirted with performance cars too. We've seen the arrival of the CT5-V and its meaner Blackwing sibling, and despite being a brand more focused on comfort than cornering, some of the marque's performance offerings like the CTS-V have truly stood the test of time.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Flamboyant Volkswagen Beetle Is A Super Sleeper

While most people may not consider the Volkswagen Beetle to be a high-performance powerhouse, this thing shatters all preconceptions you might have about these German automobiles. Originally purchased by the current owner when he was 16, the car was mostly stock though it had been lowered. He immediately began modifying it and by the time he was 17 the car was featured in its first magazine. The modification is abundantly clear upon looking at the vehicle, this is in large part due to the incredible amount of louvers all over the car. Combined with the bright orange paint job, the car stands out like a sore thumb when driving in traffic.
Buying CarsFox News

Rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle car driven just 262 miles sold for $205,000

A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car with just 261.3 miles on the odometer has been auctioned for $205,000, the second-highest price ever paid for the model. The GNX was an evolution of the Buick Grand National and featured a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 officially rated at 276 hp, but suspected to put out much more, that made it one of the quickest cars in the world in its day.
CarsTruth About Cars

2022 Chevrolet Blazer: Fewer Engines, More Hues

The Chevrolet Blazer will be dumping its base engine for the 2022 model year. The naturally-aspirated, 2.5-liter motor always felt as though it would have been more at home in a vintage Plymouth Acclaim or original S-10 Blazer, however. Removing the 193-horsepower unit from the modern crossover, which can be optioned to weigh in excess of two tons, probably isn’t going to make anyone’s eyes well up.
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Tahoe Flexes On 24-Inch Vossen Wheels

The all-new 2021 Chevy Tahoe introduces equally all-new exterior styling, with a new grille and fascia, new headlamps, and a swath of fresh wheel options to boot. However, the aftermarket is on point with a mountain of alternatives when it comes to the rollers, such as these 24-inchers from Vossen featured here.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

This 1991 Ford F-700 Pickup Conversion Makes Other Trucks Look Tiny

There was a time, not too long ago, when people wanted the absolute biggest truck/SUV they could possibly buy, if for no other reason than to be able to tower over everyone else on the road. But even the mighty Ford Excursion and modern-day Ford Super Duty F-250-F-450 pale in comparison to this wild 1991 Ford F-700 pickup conversion that’s currently up for sale on Craigslist.
CarsHot Rod

Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440

Don't hold it against him, but Jeff Schwartz isn't a Mopar guy—he's a car guy. He certainly wasn't looking for another project when he happened upon this survivor 1971 Dodge Charger Six-Pack 440 Super Bee, but he's in love with it now. Schwartz's credentials as a car guy can't be beat; not only is he the creative and engineering force behind Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois, he's a force to be reckoned with on a road course, and he's built a pile of insane machinery including a 1965 Pontiac Tempest, a 1971 Olds Cutlass, 1972 Chevy Vega, 1967 Ford Custom 500, and a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am—and that's only a fraction of the cars he's built in his garage.