Pick of the Day: 1957 Chevrolet Cameo Carrier, rare and stylish pickup
Before the El Camino, there was another comfortable yet hardworking pickup truck Chevy designed for the gentlemen farmer – the Cameo Carrier introduced in 1955. Chevrolet equipped the Cameos with luxury comforts that work trucks never included before, such as carpeting and radios. These pickups were a success in their first year with more than 5,000 sales, but they lost momentum as other manufacturers began to release their own versions of luxury pickups – Ford’s Styleside and Dodge’s Sweptside – with smaller price tags.journal.classiccars.com