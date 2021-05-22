Atlantic High School Graduation Ceremony restrictions lifted

The Mid-Prairie Board of Education voted on Monday, May 10 to open the graduation ceremony up to all viewers. Graduation will be held on Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. “Graduation is a landmark event for everybody. These kids work their tails off; we work our tails off with them and to get them to this point is a big deal,” high school principal Jay Strickland said at the school board’s April 26 meeting, when the topic was introduced. “I am not comfortable telling students they can only have four people come. I am not OK with that, not with all the hard work that goes into it. It’s a big deal to a lot of students.”