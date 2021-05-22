Atlantic High School Graduation Ceremony restrictions lifted
(Atlantic) The change is in Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines allows the Atlantic School District to open up the graduation ceremonies set for Sunday, May 23rd. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says relaxing the guidelines allows the district to open up the ceremony. The graduating seniors will also be allowed to sit closer together. Barber says the students would've been separated six feet apart; however, this will no longer be necessary with the new guidelines. He says this will make for a normal graduation ceremony.