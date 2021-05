It seems there's no escaping stress these days. While you're probably familiar with the common side effects of stress, such as nervousness, anxiety, and trouble sleeping, you might not be aware that stress can also cause problems with your skin (via Cleveland Clinic). In fact, stress can actually lead you to break out in hives, or red welts that swell on the surface of the skin. Hives vary in size from small to large and can occur anywhere on the body. Unfortunately, in addition to being unsightly, they can cause itching, burning, and pain, as well.