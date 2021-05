Red Bull could not hide its annoyance after the Portuguese Grand Prix that Max Verstappen had lost the extra Formula 1 fastest lap point for abusing track limits. Having seen the win taken away from the Dutchman at the Bahrain GP when he ran wide while overtaking Lewis Hamilton for the lead, and a lap good enough for pole position in Portimao deleted for going off circuit, Verstappen's final fastest lap effort was also scrubbed after he ran off the track at the penultimate corner.