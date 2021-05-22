newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

GREEN SPACE: Mundane, but important: Learn about pesticides

By Duane Campbell
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 4 days ago

Not every column can be a dazzling trip into the breathtakingly exciting world of gardening. Occasionally the mundane intrudes, and today is one of those days. You surely have heard of, perhaps even heard the Gen X 17 year locust, or cicadas. While the news stories do not quite quote Exodus, there is that tone about them. So what do you do if the swarms hit you? Easy answer – nothing. They do no harm to you or your plants. Spraying is neither necessary or even useful. They will soon be dead all on their own. Like teenage boys, they have only one thing on their minds. Before you grab a spray can, here is a short course on pesticides.

www.thedailyreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Green Space#Insects#Natural Ingredients#Dust Mites#Exodus#Green Space#Insecticides#Plants#Critters#Cabbage Worms#Specific Areas#Material#Liquid Concentrate#Cicadas#Larva#Run Off#Perspective#Example Sevin#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
EPA
Related
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Green Thumb presentation to put spotlight on ‘bee spaces’

While there are many factors that have played into the decline of native pollinators, a significant issue is simply loss of habitat. Cathy Lucero, Clallam County Noxious Weed Control Board coordinator, will talk about how people can better utilize the habitat that still exists or capture the potential of areas used for other things at her Green Thumb Garden Tips presentation, “Bee Spaces-Hidden in Plain Sight,” set for noon-1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on Zoom.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Liberty Arts Magnet 5th graders learn about importance of preserving nature

While students at the Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima are used to learning about music and art, on Thursday they were educated on the importance of the outdoors. Dan Hodges from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District visited the 5th graders to talk about all things nature. Topics on bugs, trees, wetlands and their value were discussed. Dan told the students it's alright if they're not interested, but he stressed how vital it is to take care of nature, because it affects us too. The students each had their own take away and say they will have a different outlook when going outside.
GardeningDomaine

20 Best Patio Plants and Flowers That Will Thrive Outdoors

The great thing about a well-appointed patio is that it's like adding another room to your home. The other thing we love about patio season? Filling that outdoor space with a lush, colorful variety of warm-weather plants. Here are 20 of our favorite herbs, flowers, veggies, and ornamental shrubs to...
Gardeningcaandesign.com

Making The Foundations For A Fantastic Green Space

Making The Foundations For A Fantastic Green Space. Flourishing green spaces are the new feature of American homes, following a huge resurgence in residential gardening and farming, as highlighted by USA Today. More and more Americans are getting on board with sustainable measures in the landscaping world, and for many, that means a wholesale restructuring of the land they once gave over to the hallowed American lawn. Making the shift towards an eco-friendly space starts with the very foundations that the landscape sits on, and what impacts future developments upon it. Keep reading to find our some tips for a fantastic green space.
Gardeningstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
Elizabethtown, NYPress-Republican

AdkAction selects 11 sites for Pollinator Project

KEESEVILLE – This summer, AdkAction's Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer AKA “Pollinator-Mobile” will bushwhack the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees, and butterflies in its wake. “We are going to take our mobile pollinator garden trailer out throughout the communities to plant the gardens,” Brittany Christenson, executive director,...
Gardeningdelawaretoday.com

Learn How to Grow Crops in Small Spaces With These Gardening Tips

No space for a big crop? Grow fresh fruits and vegetables in pots on stoops, balconies and sun porches with these helpful gardening tips. With urban gardening on the rise, so is the evolution of nifty tools and techniques. But for those who have only the space or time for a simple setup, there’s a good old-fashioned method, says Nora Melley, education manager at the Delaware Center for the Horticulture (DCH) in Wilmington: farming in pots.
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
GardeningDaily Review & Sunday Review

GREEN SPACE: What to do (and not do) while you wait

Gardeners have always held an ill-advised optimism about weather. A spring warm spell, like the one a week or two ago, gets us outside throwing dirt around and planting things no sensible gardener would plant. I have been at this for a long time, but have not yet succumbed to the sensible gardener syndrome. If I’m in a t-shirt, I’m planting something.
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Home & Gardennews9.com

Daily Dose: Avoiding Pesticides

It's springtime, which means pests around your house are back in full force. Did you know there are less harmful ways to take care of the little critters around your home? Dr. Lacy Anderson has some tips in today's Daily Dose.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Learn about the aerial acrobatics of hummingbirds June 1

On Tuesday, June 1, the Aurora Public Library will host "Amazing Hummingbirds of the World" from 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Denis Kania of the DuPage Birding Club will explore the anatomical features that allow these birds' unconventional flight, their role as pollinators, and their fascinating relationships with plants.