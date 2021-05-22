GREEN SPACE: Mundane, but important: Learn about pesticides

Not every column can be a dazzling trip into the breathtakingly exciting world of gardening. Occasionally the mundane intrudes, and today is one of those days. You surely have heard of, perhaps even heard the Gen X 17 year locust, or cicadas. While the news stories do not quite quote Exodus, there is that tone about them. So what do you do if the swarms hit you? Easy answer – nothing. They do no harm to you or your plants. Spraying is neither necessary or even useful. They will soon be dead all on their own. Like teenage boys, they have only one thing on their minds. Before you grab a spray can, here is a short course on pesticides.