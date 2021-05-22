newsbreak-logo
Biden, Moon talk North Korea

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Moon,...

Biden picks Thomas Nides of Morgan Stanley to be U.S. ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has tapped Thomas Nides, a seasoned diplomat and Wall Street executive, to become the next ambassador to Israel, officials familiar with the matter tell NBC News. It was not immediately clear when the White House plans to announce the appointment. The White House declined CNBC's...
Biden to meet Putin for Geneva summit amid US-Russia tension

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Geneva, a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders that comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia in the first months of the Biden administration. The White House confirmed details of...
Biden's invisible foreign policy success

As summits go, not only was it unusually substantive, rejuvenating a Trump-battered U.S. alliance, but it marked a measured economic and geopolitical tilt by Seoul toward the U.S. and away from China. The results were more than aspirational, with concrete agreements on headline issues – vaccines cooperation, $40 billion in South Korean high-tech investment in the U.S., climate action and coordinating approaches toward North Korea and the Indo-Pacific.
The U.S. Position on South Korean Missiles Just Got Interesting

OPINION — Last Friday, it was announced at the White House that the Biden administration had turned South Korea loose to develop whatever ballistic missiles it wants in response to North Korea’s recent testing surge of short-range, solid-propellant missiles. For me, it was a sign that Biden is toughening up...
Biden, Putin to meet on June 16 amid disagreements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday amid sharp disputes over election interference, cyberattacks, human rights and Ukraine. Both countries have lowered expectations for breakthroughs at the summit, with...
Biden Promise Tracker

Democrats in Congress introduced an immigration bill that would help President Joe Biden deliver on his promise to invest $4 billion in Central America to mitigate the factors pushing people to migrate to the United States. The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 seeks a total of $4 billion for fiscal...
AP Source: Biden to name Tom Nides ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to name former senior State Department official Tom Nides to serve as ambassador to Israel, according to a person familiar with the matter. Nides is currently the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley. He previously served as deputy secretary of...
“Flexible” is the new North Korea policy buzzword

South Korean President Moon Jae-in received a boost in his outreach to North Korea last week after talks with US President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would be open to a summit with North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un on the proviso that Kim would be willing to give up his nuclear weapons during a proper series of lead-up negotiations. This was in line with Moon’s post–Donald Trump approach to North Korea, given that the South Korean government now thinks that both sides need to “do more groundwork before the top leaders meet” to increase the chance of success.
HARSANYI: Biden is off to a disastrous start

Presidents aren’t supreme beings imbued with the power to dictate economic conditions, pandemics or international events. We give them far too much credit and blame for the vagaries of the world. That said, there are some things that presidents do have the power to influence. The location of MLB’s All-Star...
U.S. And Japan Talk To Each Other But Mostly To Beijing

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington not too long ago. He is the first national leader to have an oval office meeting with this president. Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, two clear messages emerged: First and foremost is a definite statement to Beijing that the United States has formidable allies and further has no intention of retreating from the Indo-Pacific region, economically or diplomatically for that matter. Second and only slightly less significant is the timing of this meeting. That Biden’s first talk was with an Asian leader says that the United States is indeed pivoting to Asia, something of which President Obama only spoke and President Trump muddled. For his part, Prime Minister Suga pledged support to the American effort, because he is a good ally but mostly because it suits Japan’s needs and his government’s own agenda.