Biden, Moon talk North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington not too long ago. He is the first national leader to have an oval office meeting with this president. Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, two clear messages emerged: First and foremost is a definite statement to Beijing that the United States has formidable allies and further has no intention of retreating from the Indo-Pacific region, economically or diplomatically for that matter. Second and only slightly less significant is the timing of this meeting. That Biden’s first talk was with an Asian leader says that the United States is indeed pivoting to Asia, something of which President Obama only spoke and President Trump muddled. For his part, Prime Minister Suga pledged support to the American effort, because he is a good ally but mostly because it suits Japan’s needs and his government’s own agenda.