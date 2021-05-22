Gerald 'Gerry' S. Chandler, Sr., 81

According to the Sayre Evening Times one hundred years ago in 1921 John D. Rockefeller, his son John D. Jr., the latter’s three children, with various servants, chauffeurs, etc., in three cars made the auto trip which had become an annual event in the late years in the life of the oil magnate, to the scenes of his boyhood in Tioga County. On this trip instead of merely visiting Owego, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen, which was a favorite spot with Mr. Rockefeller, they caried the route and went to Newark Valley and thence to Richford and Moravia, before going to Rochester. At Richford John D. did actually visit the place of his birth on Michigan Hill, some three miles east of Richford. On all the previous trips the city papers uniformly stated that Mr. Rockefeller was making a trip to his birthplace, and many times the papers described in detail his visit there, but he had not there in years. Richford for some reason did not hold a first place in the heart of Mr. Rockefeller. For one thing the family moved away from here when John D. was three years of age, and thus of course he could not remember his life there and had no old associates there as he had at Owego and Moravia, later homes of his boyhood. For another thing it was suspected for various reasons that he did not bear a very kindly feeling toward Richford from the fact that years before when he was the subject of a bitter attack in the press, a special writer visited Richford and some of the older residents gave him some facts and old gossip regarding particularly the character and mode of life of the father of John D. which were not particularly complimentary as blazoned in the press and caused much annoyance to the family.