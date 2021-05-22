newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sayre, PA

Gerald 'Gerry' S. Chandler, Sr., 81

By Hidden in plain sight
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 4 days ago

Gerald “Gerry” S. Chandler, Sr., 81, of Milan, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife and family by his side. He was born on June 10, 1939, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Kenneth L. and L. Marion Burlingame Chandler.

www.thedailyreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
City
Dallas, PA
City
Milan, PA
City
Sayre, PA
City
Bradford, PA
Sayre, PA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Chandler
Person
Linda Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Amity#Commandry Branches#Nra#Hunter Education#Kellogg Mountain#Greens Landing#P O Box#Orange Hill Cemetery#Shady Acres Hunting Camp#Council#Jr#C O Pamela Secrist#Sisters In Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sayre, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Guthrie Gallop raises nearly $10K for Guthrie Cancer Care Fund

SAYRE – The Guthrie Gallop 5K and 10K returned to downtown Sayre Saturday and brought in nearly $10,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial help to those who have been diagnosed with cancer. Around 250 people participated virtually and in person after last year’s Guthrie Gallop was...
Sayre, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Plant sale returns to support Project Grow

SAYRE BOROUGH – As people get ready to start their gardens for the warmer months, Penn-York Valley Project Grow offered a variety of herb, vegetable, and flower plants from next to the Sayre Theatre Friday and Saturday to help get them started. The annual Heirloom Plant Sale is the organization’s...
Athens, PAMorning Times

Valley Calendar

“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of the Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: we will be distributing from our parking lot. We ask that you stay in your vehicle.
Sayre, PArocket-courier.com

COURTHOUSE NOTES

Dean P. Morley, 81, and Doris L. Morley, 71, both of Sayre, on May 3. Kyle W. Rexford, 24, and Olivia A. Herrick, 26, both of Corning, NY, on May 4. Lewis B. Prough, Jr., 54, and Ly...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Sayre superintendent: No solid plans for former Litchfield Elementary property

LITCHFIELD — At the Litchfield Supervisors’ meeting on May 3, Secretary Kathryn Hunsinger shared that she had heard rumors of a buyer interested in purchasing the Litchfield School property for a Dandy Mini Mart location. No one in attendance of Litchfield’s meeting had heard anything about the matter. Hunsinger went...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

The Renaissance of East Sayre

East Sayre, also known locally as the East Side, has a rich history, a thriving present day, and much potential for continued growth in the future. According to Sayre Mayor Henry Farley, East Sayre was the first of Sayre, having been built up around the train station. “That was the...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

National Day of Prayer celebration returns to Bradford County

TOWANDA BOROUGH — After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, the local National Day of Prayer celebration returned to the Bradford County Courthouse steps Thursday as speakers called on God to help the state and national government, law enforcement and first responders, military, children and educators, the unborn, and those who will deal with COVID-19 and the medical workers who care for them.
Sayre, PArocket-courier.com

Guthrie Gallop Set for May 15

The 37th annual Guthrie Gallop, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, is slated for Saturday, May 15, in Sayre. Organizers for the event, which benefits the Guthrie Cancer Care Fun, inclu...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

Write Your Own Book Competition winners applauded

WEST BURLINGTON – The 2021 annual Write Your Own Book Competition at the Bradford County Library was a big success. It was a record-setting year for submissions. The young authors were honored on Saturday, April 10, with a virtual reception sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Alyssa Capucilli, renowned...
Tioga County, NYMorning Times

Oilman John D. Rockefeller Sr. born in Tioga County, NY in 1839

According to the Sayre Evening Times one hundred years ago in 1921 John D. Rockefeller, his son John D. Jr., the latter’s three children, with various servants, chauffeurs, etc., in three cars made the auto trip which had become an annual event in the late years in the life of the oil magnate, to the scenes of his boyhood in Tioga County. On this trip instead of merely visiting Owego, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen, which was a favorite spot with Mr. Rockefeller, they caried the route and went to Newark Valley and thence to Richford and Moravia, before going to Rochester. At Richford John D. did actually visit the place of his birth on Michigan Hill, some three miles east of Richford. On all the previous trips the city papers uniformly stated that Mr. Rockefeller was making a trip to his birthplace, and many times the papers described in detail his visit there, but he had not there in years. Richford for some reason did not hold a first place in the heart of Mr. Rockefeller. For one thing the family moved away from here when John D. was three years of age, and thus of course he could not remember his life there and had no old associates there as he had at Owego and Moravia, later homes of his boyhood. For another thing it was suspected for various reasons that he did not bear a very kindly feeling toward Richford from the fact that years before when he was the subject of a bitter attack in the press, a special writer visited Richford and some of the older residents gave him some facts and old gossip regarding particularly the character and mode of life of the father of John D. which were not particularly complimentary as blazoned in the press and caused much annoyance to the family.
Pennsylvania StateDaily Review & Sunday Review

Sayre Borough declares Sunday ‘Bells Across Pennsylvania Day’

SAYRE — At the Sayre Borough Council meeting on Wednesday night, Mayor Henry Farley proclaimed Sunday to be Bells Across Pennsylvania Day. “On Sunday night at seven o’clock they’d like people to ring bells — church bells, bells at home, whatever we might have — for three minutes to honor all the people that have worked diligently through the COVID pandemic,” said Farley.
Towanda, PAMorning Times

National Day of Prayer event will take place in Towanda

TOWANDA – The 70th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place on Thursday, May 6, and be observed locally on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda at noon. This year’s theme is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” based on the...
Sayre, PAMorning Times

RPH Auxiliary named as presenting sponsor for Guthrie Gallop

SAYRE – Registration is now open for the 37th Annual Guthrie Gallop 10K and 5K Run/Walk, presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, on Saturday, May 15. With an emphasis on the health and safety of our participants, we are excited to move forward with this 37-year running tradition. Space is limited, so register today.
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Retirement? Twigg has it ‘covered'

Retirement can come in many forms, with many different definitions. For Sayre’s Dana Twigg, retirement meant another full-time job – but this time, his dream job. Not that the popular educator didn’t enjoy his storied career in the Sayre Area School District as an art teacher, athletic director and recreation director. He did. But these days he’s combining his immense talent as an artist and illustrator into a full-time job, “about half” of it for the Pennsylvania Game News magazine – including, even, cover artwork.