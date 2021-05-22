Joan Morelli, 88

Announcement is made of the engagement and upcoming wedding of Nicole A. Jensen to Michael C. Morgan, both of Pittsburgh. The bride-elect is the daughter of Donald and Brenda Jensen, Clarks Summit. She is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Scranton. She also earned a juris doctorate from Penn State Dickinson School of Law. She is an attorney at Reed Smith and concentrates on complex civil litigation.