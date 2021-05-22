newsbreak-logo
Scranton, PA

Joan Morelli, 88

Cover picture for the articleJoan Morelli, 88, formerly of West Scranton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19 at St. Martha’s Center in Downingtown, PA after an illness. Funeral services are scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 North Main Avenue, Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church, 1403 Jackson St. Scranton, to be celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox, Pastor. Burial will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

