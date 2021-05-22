Review: 'Four Good Days' is as rooted in reality as it is lost in hyperbole

There could easily be a sub-genre in the field of the dramatic arts devoted exclusively to stories about drug addiction. In recent years, especially in the era of an opioid epidemic, there have been a slew of titles on the subject (Ben Is Back and Beautiful Boy come to mind immediately). But just because we’ve seen many variations on the subject over the years doesn’t mean new films addressing the issue can’t be quite good. Case in point, Four Good Days is based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow and concerns 31-year-old Molly (Mila Kunis), who shows up on the doorstep of her estranged mother Deb (Glenn Close, recently Oscar-nominated for playing the mother of another drug addicted daughter in Hillbilly Elegy), begging to be let in so that she can finally begin the much-needed process of kicking her heroin addiction. The problem is, Molly has tried this more than a dozen times in the past, and each time that Deb gives in and lets her in, something goes missing and Molly runs away.