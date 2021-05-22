Review: 'Four Good Days' is as rooted in reality as it is lost in hyperbole
God bless Glenn Close. She was pushed aside at the Academy Awards again this year - her eighth Oscar nomination without a win - and yet, she is easily one of the most talented, versatile and dependable actresses in Hollywood. She certainly elevated last year's well-meaning, but ultimately tone-deaf family drama "Hillbilly Elegy" for which she was nominated in a performance that was transformative and elevated the film as a whole. In fact, you could argue she carried that one on her bare back.seattlerefined.com