newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: 'Four Good Days' is as rooted in reality as it is lost in hyperbole

By Candice McMillan
seattlerefined.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod bless Glenn Close. She was pushed aside at the Academy Awards again this year - her eighth Oscar nomination without a win - and yet, she is easily one of the most talented, versatile and dependable actresses in Hollywood. She certainly elevated last year's well-meaning, but ultimately tone-deaf family drama "Hillbilly Elegy" for which she was nominated in a performance that was transformative and elevated the film as a whole. In fact, you could argue she carried that one on her bare back.

seattlerefined.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mila Kunis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Good Days#Drugs#Hollywood#God#The Academy Awards#Washington Post#American#Hyperbole#Truth#Betrayal#Feelings#Hillbilly Elegy#Family Drama#Addiction#Scenes#Drug Binges#Stars#Trusting Molly#Review#Comparable Persuasiveness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceKEYT

Glenn Close and Mila Kunis can’t dance fast enough to save the grim addiction tale ‘Four Good Days’

“Four Good Days” is only a so-so movie, a grim addiction story — based on a Washington Post piece — that plumbs the extent to which a mother is willing to suffer and exercise tough love to save her child. Said mom is played by Glenn Close, in a role unlikely to put her back in the awards spotlight, opposite a very unglamorous Mila Kunis as her struggling daughter.
Moviesshorelinemedia.net

Mila Kunis and Glenn Close on new film 'Four Good Days'

Glenn Close and Mila Kunis talk about the toll of addiction in new film "Four Good Days." "It decimates families," says Close. (April 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c99580020f274e32a346814cb0facc2b.
Moviestwincitieslive.com

5/7 Movie Trip

FOUR GOOD DAYS (in select theaters, OnDemand May 21) Mila Kunis shows off her range in the new film Four Good Days as she steps far away from the traditional comedies she’s known for and tackles the pain of addiction. Kunis stars as Molly, a heroin addict who comes knocking on her mother’s door begging for help. Her mom, Deb played by Glenn Close, has been in this situation many times before and shuts the door in her daughter’s face. She’s been hearing the “I’ve changed” speech for ten years now and can’t take the hurt and pain again. The next morning Molly agrees to let her mom take her to a rehab facility. Molly has been through detox programs fourteen times prior, but now there’s a medicated treatment regimen that could be her only hope. Molly must continue to stay sober for four more days in order to start this new and hopefully final treatment for her addiction.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Glenn Close Says Spike Lee Called Her After Oscars 'Da Butt' Moment (Exclusive)

Glenn Close is talking about the aftermath of her show-stealing moment at this year's Oscars, when she danced "Da Butt" during the ceremony much to the delight of everyone in attendance and those watching at home. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Close and her Four Good Days co-star, Mila Kunis, about their new film on Thursday, and Close also revealed that director Spike Lee actually got in touch with her after her shout-out to him and his 1988 film, School Daze, which featured the song.
Moviesyoursun.com

Making ‘Mainstream’ reveals the ‘sickening’ parts of social media

“Mainstream” takes aim at the 21st century’s main vice. The sophomore feature of Gia Coppola — granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, and niece of Roman and Sofia — which came out Friday in theaters, digital and on demand, begins by looking at social media like so many of us do, or did: as an escape.
MoviesIGN

Those Who Wish Me Dead - Review

Back when Angelina Jolie swung across movie screens as Lara Croft, few could have predicted her later-career turn as a family-friendly brand. The ill-fated 2015 romance film By the Sea, co-starring her then-husband Brad Pitt, stands as the actress’s lone adult-driven role in the last decade. In Tony Sheridan’s survivalist thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, if you squint hard enough, you might just catch glimpses of Jolie in her former Tomb Raider glory.
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Four Good Days,’ ‘Georgetown,’ + More

Everyone loves films that are based on a true story, and this weekend, there are a lot of BOATS out there. Some of the most promising films that are new on VOD this week are Four Good Days, based on a magazine article titled “How’s Amanda?” about a drug addict named Amanda Wendler and her quest for sobriety, and Georgetown, a true story of high-society murder in Washington D.C.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Four Good Days Sees Mother, Daughter Navigate Addiction, Trauma and the Rough Road to Recovery

There could easily be a sub-genre in the field of the dramatic arts devoted exclusively to stories about drug addiction. In recent years, especially in the era of an opioid epidemic, there have been a slew of titles on the subject (Ben Is Back and Beautiful Boy come to mind immediately). But just because we’ve seen many variations on the subject over the years doesn’t mean new films addressing the issue can’t be quite good. Case in point, Four Good Days is based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow and concerns 31-year-old Molly (Mila Kunis), who shows up on the doorstep of her estranged mother Deb (Glenn Close, recently Oscar-nominated for playing the mother of another drug addicted daughter in Hillbilly Elegy), begging to be let in so that she can finally begin the much-needed process of kicking her heroin addiction. The problem is, Molly has tried this more than a dozen times in the past, and each time that Deb gives in and lets her in, something goes missing and Molly runs away.
Family Relationshipsshondaland.com

The Fight to Save My Daughter’s Life

It is simultaneously exciting and nerve-racking to see another person change who they are and become you in a film. When that person is one of the truly great actresses of our time, it is difficult to find words to describe the experience. Glenn Close and I look nothing alike,...
MoviesSentinel-Echo

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Dream Horse’ feels good

The feel-good “Dream Horse” is based on a true story set in a former mining town in Wales where a group of folks form a syndicate to raise a thoroughbred. Grocery store worker/barmaid Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) convinces her friends and neighbors to pledge money to join the syndicate to sponsor a horse known as Dream Alliance.
MoviesNewnan Times-Herald

Four Good Days: Uneven opioid story is overly familiar

Eight Oscar nominations and counting. Glenn Close is the most nominated actor without winning the award. It’s a dubious distinction that she shares with another iconic talent, the late Peter O’Toole. In “Four Good Days,” Close slides comfortably into the recognizable role of an aging matriarch who copes with troubled...
Seattle, WAKING-5

Mila Kunis wasn't surprised Glenn Close did 'Da Butt'

SEATTLE — How far can someone bend before they break?. That's the eternal question in Four Good Days, a new drama about addiction and hope starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. The story begins with a frantic knock at Close’s front door. She opens it to find an almost unrecognizable...
TV & VideosThrillist

The Unsettling Ending of Netflix's 'Things Heard & Seen,' Explained

How the brutal final scene figures into the rest of the movie. This post contains spoilers for the end of Netflix's Things Heard & Seen, starring Amanda Seyfried and Tom Norton. There's a painting that pops up throughout the unnerving Netflix original thriller Things Heard & Seen. It's George Inness'...
MoviesVox

What went wrong with The Woman in the Window?

You’d be forgiven for wondering if The Woman in the Window is just trolling you in its earliest moments, when a voice on the other end of a phone conversation coaxes Anna (Amy Adams) paternalistically. “Why not make today the day that you go outside?” the voice suggests. Oof. Anna...
Moviesfilminquiry.com

FOUR GOOD DAYS: A Profound Examination of Addiction

Four Good Days, from writer and director Rodrigo García, is a profound examination of a family deeply affected by the opioid crisis, daughter Molly a 10-year addict, and her mother is a constant battle of holding on and letting go. Where many films have focused on the addiction itself, Four Good Days examines the interactions with those that battle the disease of addiction and the effects that ripple from years of abuse.