Days Gone makes with the working on Linux with Proton Experimental

Proton Experimental does it again! Want to play the new Windows release of the previously PlayStation exclusive Days Gone right on your Linux box? Now you can. "Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means."