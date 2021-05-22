newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Hubble gazes at a galactic menagerie

By NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis packed image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the galaxy cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars. Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals. This galactic menagerie boasts a...

phys.org
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Cluster#Astronomers#Magnifying Glass#Aco#Galactic Menagerie#Hubble Space Telescope#Distant Galaxies#Spiral Galaxies#Background Galaxies#Foreground Stars#Gravitational Lensing#Stately Spirals#Fuzzy Ellipticals#Thin Slivers#Edge#Mass#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
TheConversationAU

Stellar secrets of a distant galaxy suggest our Milky Way isn't so special after all

It’s no surprise the Milky Way is the most-studied galaxy in the universe, given it’s where we live. But studying just one galaxy can only tell us so much about the complex processes by which galaxies form and evolve. One crucial question that can’t be solved without looking farther afield is whether the Milky Way is a run-of-the-mill galaxy, or whether it’s unusual or even unique. Our research, published today in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggests the former is true. Key details of our galaxy’s structure are shared by other nearby galaxies, suggesting our home isn’t all that special. At first glance, there’s...
AstronomyDigital Trends

Hubble captures a cosmic cloud illuminated by starlight

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a fan of dust and gas illuminated by a star that forms a structure called an emission nebula. This nebula, known as NGC 2313 or LDN 1653, is located around 3,750 light-years away in the constellation of Monoceros. Hubble captured the image using its Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) instrument, which looks in both the visible light and near-infrared wavelengths.
AstronomyAstronomy.com

Snapshot: Hubble reconstructs a supernova

Thousands of years ago, light from a dying star in the Small Magellanic Cloud reached Earth. No records of the event exist, but it left behind a tangle of expanding gas and dust still visible today. Astronomers recently used the Hubble Space Telescope to reconstruct the blast and accurately determine its age: 1,700 years. Researchers rewound the clock by tracking 22 knots of material inside the supernova remnant, watching these clumps spread outward by comparing two images taken with the same camera 10 years apart. Based on the knots’ motions, the team traced them to their point of origin — the site of the original supernova explosion — and determined how long the knots had been moving to reveal the age of the blast.
AstronomyNewswise

Hubble Tracks Down Fast Radio Bursts to Galaxies' Spiral Arms

FOR RELEASE: 1:00 p.m. (EDT) May 20, 2021. Newswise — Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have traced the locations of five brief, powerful radio blasts to the spiral arms of five distant galaxies. Called fast radio bursts (FRBs), these extraordinary events generate as much energy in a thousandth of...
AstronomyEurekAlert

An inconstant Hubble constant? U-M research suggests fix to cosmological cornerstone

More than 90 years ago, astronomer Edwin Hubble observed the first hint of the rate at which the universe expands, called the Hubble constant. Almost immediately, astronomers began arguing about the actual value of this constant, and over time, realized that there was a discrepancy in this number between early universe observations and late universe observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Supernova explosions in active galactic nuclei discs

Active galactic nuclei (AGN) are prominent environments for stellar capture, growth and formation. These environments may catalyze stellar mergers and explosive transients, such as thermonuclear and core-collapse supernovae (SNe). SN explosions in AGN discs generate strong shocks, leading to unique observable signatures. We develop an analytical model which follows the evolution of the shock propagating in the disc until it eventually breaks out. We derive the peak luminosity, bolometric lightcurve, and breakout time. The peak luminosities may exceed $10^{45}$ erg s$^{-1}$ and last from hours to days. The brightest explosions occur in regions of reduced density; either off-plane, or in discs around low-mass central black holes ($\sim 10^6\ M_\odot$), or in starved subluminous AGNs. Explosions in the latter two sites are easier to observe due to a reduced AGN background luminosity. We perform suites of 1D Lagrangian radiative hydrodynamics SNEC code simulations to validate our results and obtain the luminosity in different bands, and 2D axisymmetric Eulerian hydrodynamics code HORMONE simulations to study the morphology of the ejecta and its deviation from spherical symmetry. The observed signature is expected to be a bright blue, UV, or X-ray flare on top of the AGN luminosity from the initial shock breakout, while the subsequent red part of the lightcurve will largely be unobservable. We estimate the upper limit for the total event rate to be $\mathcal{R}\lesssim 100\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ for optimal conditions and discuss the large uncertainties in this estimate. Future high-cadence transient searches may reveal these events. Some existing tidal disruption event candidates may originate from AGN supernovae.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Implications for the Hubble tension from the ages of the oldest astrophysical objects

We use the ages of old astrophysical objects (OAO) in the redshift range $0 \lesssim z \lesssim 8$ as stringent tests of the late-time cosmic expansion history. Since the age of the Universe at any redshift is inversely proportional to $H_0$, requiring that the Universe be older than the oldest objects it contains at any redshift, provides an upper limit on $H_0$. Using a combination of galaxies imaged from the CANDELS program and various high-$z$ quasars, we construct an age-redshift diagram of $\gtrsim 100$ OAO up to $z \sim 8$. Assuming the $\Lambda$CDM model at late times, we find the 95\%~confidence level upper limit $H_0<73.2\,{\rm km}/{\rm s}/{\rm Mpc}$, in slight disagreement with a host of local $H_0$ measurements. Taken at face value, and assuming that the OAO ages are reliable, this suggests that ultimately a combination of pre- and post-recombination ($z \lesssim 10$) new physics might be required to reconcile cosmic ages with early-time and local $H_0$ measurements. In the context of the Hubble tension, our results motivate the study of either combined global pre- and post-recombination modifications to $\Lambda$CDM, or local new physics which only affects the local $H_0$ measurements.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Leicester astronomers look ahead to first light from James Webb Space Telescope

Leicester space scientists will join a group of global experts investigating fundamental questions about our Universe, after being granted time to use the most advanced observatory ever built. A total of 286 scientific targets identified by astronomers and planetary scientists at the University of Leicester were selected from more than...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Hubble Space Telescope pinpoints the locations of five fast radio bursts

Astronomers have used the Hubble Space Telescope to trace the locations of five very brief and powerful fast radio bursts (FRBs). FRBs are events that generate as much energy in a thousand of a second as the sun does in an entire year. By their nature, FRBs are transient and disappear faster than the blink of an eye. Because of … Continue reading
AstronomyScience Daily

36 dwarf galaxies had simultaneous 'baby boom' of new stars

Three dozen dwarf galaxies far from each other had a simultaneous 'baby boom' of new stars, an unexpected discovery that challenges current theories on how galaxies grow and may enhance our understanding of the universe. FULL STORY. Three dozen dwarf galaxies far from each other had a simultaneous "baby boom"...
AstronomyAPS physics

Rotating neutron stars with quark cores

The rotating neutron-star properties are studied to investigate a phase transition to quark matter. The density-dependent relativistic mean-field model (DD-RMF) is employed to study the hadron matter, while the vector-enhanced bag (vBag) model is used to study the quark matter. The star-matter properties such as mass, radius, the moment of inertia, rotational frequency, Kerr parameter, and other important quantities are studied to see their effect on quark matter. The maximum mass of a rotating neutron star with the DD-LZ1 and DD-MEX parameter sets is found to be around.
AstronomyCNET

NASA's Hubble pinpoints location of mysterious radio signals from deep space

For the past decade, astronomers have been inching ever closer to answering a most puzzling question: What is the origin of the mysterious, high-energy radio signals that ping Earth and then, more often than not, vanish without a trace. All sorts of theories have been proposed to explain these fast radio bursts, or FRBs: aliens, because of course; exotic physics; extremely magnetized stars... there's a laundry list of potential explanations. (It's probably not aliens)
Astronomyfreenews.live

See the spiral galaxy from a different perspective

The Hubble Space Telescope website has published an image of the spiral galaxy NGC 5037 from an unusual angle. The spiral galaxy in the photo is located in the constellation Virgo, about 150 million light-years from Earth. Note that spiral galaxies are the most common type of galaxies in the...
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Gamma-Ray Window to Intergalactic Magnetism

One of the most promising ways to probe intergalactic magnetic fields (IGMFs) is through gamma rays produced in electromagnetic cascades initiated by high-energy gamma rays or cosmic rays in the intergalactic space. Because the charged component of the cascade is sensitive to magnetic fields, gamma-ray observations of distant objects such as blazars can be used to constrain IGMF properties. Ground-based and space-borne gamma-ray telescopes deliver spectral, temporal, and angular information of high-energy gamma-ray sources, which carries imprints of the intervening magnetic fields. This provides insights into the nature of the processes that led to the creation of the first magnetic fields and into the phenomena that impacted their evolution. Here we provide a detailed description of how gamma-ray observations can be used to probe cosmic magnetism. We review the current status of this topic and discuss the prospects for measuring IGMFs with the next generation of gamma-ray observatories.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Unique supernova explosion ‘stretches what’s physically possible’, scientists say

A strange yellow star which exploded into a supernova in a never-before-seen situation “stretches what’s physically possible”, scientists have said.A team at Nasa was monitoring the enigmatic ball of gas for 30 months before it exploded into a supernova. Burning 35 million light years from the Earth, what should have been routine behaviour for this star turned into something unexpected: unlike others, this did not have a layer of hydrogen around it before it exploded, which scientists did not realise was achievable.“We haven’t seen this scenario before,” said Northwestern’s Charles Kilpatrick, who led the study. “If a star explodes without...
Astronomynanowerk.com

The Milky Way is not unusual

(Nanowerk News) The first detailed cross-section of a galaxy broadly similar to the Milky Way reveals that our galaxy evolved gradually, instead of being the result of a violent mash-up. The finding throws the origin story of our home into doubt. The galaxy, dubbed UGC 10738, turns out to have...