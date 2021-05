Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says talks about how to improve opportunities for American drivers in Formula 1 are still in an exploratory stage. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said last week that the sport was talking with teams to try and work out what the possibilities are for getting a U.S. driver into F1, but believes it won’t happen in the next two or three years. As the principal of the American-owned team, Steiner is regularly asked about the prospect of running an American driver, and when asked about the talks by RACER he admits it’s positive that the sport is trying to make it happen even if firm developments are some way off.