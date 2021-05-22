newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Klopp relationship a problem for Liverpool star ‘keen’ to quit Anfield

By Sam Charlton
TEAMtalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaby Keita reportedly wants to leave Liverpool in the next transfer window, with his relationship with Jurgen Klopp said to be a factor. Keita has endured another frustrating season, missing large periods of the campaign through injury. He has made just 10 Premier League appearances, and 16 in total. In fact, he hasn’t played for well over a month since being hooked during the first half of the Reds’ Champions League defeat at Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Real Madrid#Teamtalk#Rb Leipzig#Guinean#Spaniards#Crystal Palace#La Liga#Merseyside#Football#Niggling Muscle Issues#Time#Star#Spain Keita#Things#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp offers passionate denial of Keita sale plans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has denied reports Naby Keita is being put up for sale. A combination of illness and various injury issues - including a two-month spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem - have restricted Keita to just 714 minutes of action across 16 appearances this season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Klopp insists Keita's long-term future remains at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Naby Keita's long-term future is at Liverpool, despite a difficult 2020-21 season for the Guinean. Keita has failed to lock down a regular role at Anfield since moving from RB Leipzig in 2018, and this season has seen him used sparingly by Klopp. The 26-year-old...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool putting Naby Keita up for sale

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is being made available for the summer market. The Sunday World says Liverpool are considering selling Keita this summer. The Guinea international was signed for £53m in 2018 and arrived to a huge fanfare after impressing in the Bundesliga. But the 26-year-old has been plagued by...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Naby Keita's agent criticises Jurgen Klopp

It is no secret that Liverpool will be bringing in some competition and fresh faces this summer. This, obviously, means that several players will be looking for new clubs as Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp accumulate the funds to buy said new players. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita are all midfielders facing an Anfield summer exit.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Naby Keita's long-term future remains at Liverpool, insists Jurgen Klopp... as he reveals the struggling £52m midfielder's lack of game time has been down to 'needing stability' due to impact of Reds' injury woes

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Naby Keita's future is at Liverpool, despite the Guinean midfielder enduring a difficult campaign. Keita has failed to establish himself as a first team regular at Anfield since joining from RB Leipzig in 2018, and has been used sparingly by Klopp this season. The 26-year-old...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Klopp admits there is a reason Keita not playing after infamous hauling off

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that midfielder Naby Keita has a long-term future at the club, despite his recent lack of action. The Guinea international has not played since Klopp hauled him off against Real Madrid in early April. The 26-year-old was making a rare appearance – let alone start – but bore the brunt of Liverpool’s poor showing in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Klopp said after that Keita alone was not to blame, but he has not played since.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Klopp: Naby Keita situation is ‘really tricky…’

Naby Keita has not played a minute for Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp hauled him off in the first-half of our 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal first-leg. The Guinean has endured an awful season, in which he’s either been unavailable or simply not trusted to fulfil...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Midfielder ‘finished’ at Liverpool and has ‘played last game for Klopp’

Naby Keita will unlikely pull on the red shirt of Liverpool again and may have already played his last game for the club, according to one pundit. Few of Jurgen Klopp‘s Anfield signings have proved disappointing, but the midfielder is one of them. The Guinea international has endured several injury problems and subsequently struggled to make an impact. Midfield may be the toughest area at Liverpool to find minutes, but Klopp would have hoped to see Keita impress more.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: Guardiola best manager in the world

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has declared Pep Guardiola the best manager in the world. Klopp has congratulated Manchester City on an “exceptional" title success. Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night confirmed Guardiola's third Premier League title and City's fifth in the last decade as they succeeded Liverpool as champions.
Premier Leagueshepherdgazette.com

Premier League: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota Dominated Out Of Remaining Season, Confirms Jurgen Klopp

Premier League: Diogo Jota has been injury-prone for Liverpool in is first season.© Instagram. Minutes, after Diogo Jota was ruled out of the Premier League clash against West Brom, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, confirmed that the forward will now miss the remaining season. The forward had sustained a foot issue during Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Manchester United and this will see him miss the remaining season for the Reds. “No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Klopp reveals Liverpool unaffected by Man Utd fan protests

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says pre-match protests from Manchester United fans did not impact their preparations for their Premier League game. The Reds defeated United 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday, in a game that was initially postponed due to fans entering the stadium during a previous protest. Klopp's Liverpool...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

West Brom vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight

Liverpool travel to West Brom with qualification for next season’s Champions League now in their hands.Jurgen Klopp’s side know that if they win out, they will secure a top four finish to salvage what has been a tough season defending their Premier League title amid a string of injuries.The Baggies have fought hard under Sam Allardyce but could not avoid relegation, which means they are just playing for pride and momentum for next season when they look to bounce back and win promotion in the Championship.Liverpool know this is part one of three ‘cup finals’ for them, with Burnley away...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

WATCH: Klopp plays down high-five snub from Liverpool star Mane

Jurgen Klopp has played down Sadio Mane snubbing his high-five after the final whistle of Thursday's win over Manchester United. Mane was clearly unhappy after he failed to start at Old Trafford, despite his team eventually securing a 4-2 victory. Asked about Mane's noticeable frustration, Klopp said; "No there's no...