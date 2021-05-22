Klopp relationship a problem for Liverpool star ‘keen’ to quit Anfield

Naby Keita will unlikely pull on the red shirt of Liverpool again and may have already played his last game for the club, according to one pundit. Few of Jurgen Klopp‘s Anfield signings have proved disappointing, but the midfielder is one of them. The Guinea international has endured several injury problems and subsequently struggled to make an impact. Midfield may be the toughest area at Liverpool to find minutes, but Klopp would have hoped to see Keita impress more.