Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin, Southeast Utah by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin; Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.alerts.weather.gov