Shivering on a cool night on the border between Belarus and Lithuania, a 19-year-old Belarusian has just fled his homeland through a forest, dodging regime border guards along the way. He is one of dozens of Belarusians to have walked across this EU border illegally after a bloody crackdown in Belarus in the wake of a disputed election last August. "I'm hugely relieved... I've left the horror," the young Belarusian told AFP, minutes after his arrival on Lithuanian soil at night. The man, who requested that his name not be published, described his journey last month as relatively easy but frightening nonetheless.