Florida cyclists biking nearly 1,000 miles from Georgia to Key West: ‘Why not?’

A pair of Florida cyclists are making an adventurous trek from Fargo, Georgia, to Key West, camping along their route of nearly 1,000 miles.

Loaded down with about 40 pounds of gear each, Winter Park explorers J.C. Mazza, 46, and Jim Fletcher, 50, are cranking their two-wheeled steeds the length of Florida. The estimated 12-day bikepacking adventure follows trails of gravel, dirt, sand and pavement.

There’s no major reward waiting for the duo at the end of their long ride, save for perhaps a stiff drink at one of Key West’s famous bars. So what is their motivation, exactly?

“Why not? How long before your body gives out and you can’t do this?” Mazza said.

The cyclists departed May 16 from Georgia, following a route designed by Karlos Bernart — better known as the Singletrack Samurai, a bikepacking guru designing routes in Florida and the Southeast. Longer routes are available when starting from Alabama instead of Georgia, but biking the length of Florida is no small feat.

“I didn’t get as much training as I wanted, but with preparation, try to ride as much as you can between work and buy a bunch of expensive gear,” Fletcher offered as advice, as Mazza added, “And know how to fix all of it. Things fail.”

The gear required for such a trip resembles a backpacker’s packing list: a tent, water filter, a camp cooking system, sleeping bags and clothing, plus tools necessary for trail repairs. Both cyclists are riding off-road touring bikes with rigid frames and large, knobby tires.

Mazza and Fletcher aim for 80 miles per day, but sometimes find their pace hampered by deep sugar sand, found on the surface of trails in Ocala National Forest, for example.

Most would think the hardest part of this ride involves putting in long miles in the hot sun while loaded down with gear. But for the pair, the most difficult part is finding the right place to sleep.

“You don’t want to camp where you’re not supposed to, but if you hit 80 miles and you’re in the middle of nowhere and there’s no campsite, ‘Do I stop short for the day?’ ” Mazza said. “Or do I risk it and wind up sleeping on a picnic table somewhere?”

This ride, dubbed the “Florida Divide,” is Mazza’s fourth bikepacking journey on a route from the Singletrack Samurai. If he finishes, he’ll earn a patch called the “Samurai Cross.” But most of the motivation in embarking on this adventure stems from pulling off a feat unimaginable to most

“It does seem impossible,” Fletcher said. “There’s something about completing something that’s so tough — that feeling at the end is fantastic.”

Follow along with the cyclists’ ride at trackleaders.com/floridadivide21 .

