How Significant Is The Electric Ford F-150 Lightning?

Tesla may be the company that took electric cars into the mainstream as desirable objects. But it has not won the heart of America over to electrification just yet. That is because your average American does not drive an $80,000 luxury sedan or SUV like the Model S or X, nor do they drive a mid-sized sedan or SUV like the Model 3 or Y. They drive a truck. That is why Ford’s announcement of an all-electric F-150 could be the most significant EV news in the USA yet.