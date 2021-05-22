newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How Significant Is The Electric Ford F-150 Lightning?

By James Morris
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla may be the company that took electric cars into the mainstream as desirable objects. But it has not won the heart of America over to electrification just yet. That is because your average American does not drive an $80,000 luxury sedan or SUV like the Model S or X, nor do they drive a mid-sized sedan or SUV like the Model 3 or Y. They drive a truck. That is why Ford’s announcement of an all-electric F-150 could be the most significant EV news in the USA yet.

www.forbes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

190K+
Followers
48K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Pickup Trucks#Electric Cars#Sedan#Chevrolet Silverado#Tesla Cars#Electric Ford#Non American#Covid#Gmc Sierra#B W Smith#Msnbc#Dc#Volkswagen Golf#Lightning#Suvs#Pickup America#Toyota Tacoma#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsQuad-Cities Times

A Pickup Worth Waiting For: 10 Cool Ford F-150 Lightning Details

After startups continuously dominated EV pickup headlines for years, America’s legacy manufacturers are off the bench and in the game. General Motor’s crab-walking GMC Hummer appeared first, but the high-concept EV pickup truck enters the fray as a $100,000 halo vehicle. GM also confirmed it would build an electric version of its Silverado pickup alongside the Hummer, but its arrival date is unknown.
CarsAlbany Herald

See Ford's electric F-150 pickup truck

The most popular pickup truck in America is back, now with way more batteries. Ford revealed the fully electric F-150 Lightning at an event Wednesday night, in a moment that could herald the point at which electric vehicles go truly mainstream. The Ford F-150 has been the best selling truck...
CarsCNET

Ford F-150 Lightning production won't fully accelerate until 2023

Ford won't start building as many 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickups as it can next year. We won't actually see production take off until 2023, according to comments Automotive News reported on from CEO Jim Farley this past Thursday. He confirmed Ford will limit production of the pickup during its first year on sale, but didn't provide a specific figure the automaker targets. Instead, he noted Ford "made a call" on production volume for the first year.
Dearborn, MIPine Tree

Ford Launches All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning! Reserve Yours from Sonora Ford Today!

Dearborn, MI…The truck of the future is here. The F-150 Lightning is the smartest, most innovative truck Ford has ever built. From near instant torque to intelligent towing, seamless connectivity to software updates, plus power for your home, a power frunk and a digital screen that’s larger than any currently offered on a full-size truck – F-150 Lightning is a driving and ownership experience unlike any other.
CarsEngadget

Recommended Reading: How Ford built the electric F-150

Ford CEO Jim Farley on building the electric F-150 — and reinventing Ford. This was a huge week for Ford. Despite already launching the Mustang Mach-E, the company's biggest EV reveal was its F-150 Lightning — an electrified take on the most popular truck on the road. The Verge got the story on how the American automotive giant built a new version of its signature truck and how the company is preparing for an electric future.
CarsTechCrunch

Ford reveals three new details about its officially named F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

The company hasn’t said much about the powertrain, range or other specs. However, Ford President and CEO Jim Farley provided new details about the electric pickup that is coming to market next year. Most notably, it seems that the battery on the Ford F-150 Lightning will have the ability to power a home during an outage. Ford has touted the capability of its Hybrid F-150 to power a job site or tools, but this is the first time the company has said one of its vehicles could act as a backup generator to a home.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

2021 Ford Bronco fuel economy reveals it's not exactly a green machine

Ford CEO Jim Farley teased this week that an all-electric Bronco could be on the way in the coming years, but the gasoline-powered versions going on sale this summer aren’t exactly the greenest machines. The Ford-backed Bronco Nation forum has released official fuel economy numbers for the upcoming 4x4 SUV...
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

How Ford pulled off its unique F-150 Lightning reveal

Dearborn — Ford Motor Co.'s new F-150 Lightning is no ordinary vehicle, so the team that developed Wednesday night's unveiling wasn't content to put on a routine reveal. Instead, they developed a larger-than-life presentation, using the front of Ford World Headquarters as a giant screen on which to project the electric version of America's best-selling vehicle and reflect the historic nature of this moment for the automaker, the vehicle industry and the future of transportation.
Buying CarsCNET

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Mega Power Frunk is super useful

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning features a super-versatile front trunk, also known as a frunk. The Mega Power Frunk as Ford calls it, is power operated and can be opened in six different ways. 3 of 25. Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow. This space is weather tight, making it a perfect place...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

You Can Still Save This Faded 1993 Ford Lightning If Electric Trucks Aren’t Your Thing

Sure, the paint's bad. Yeah, maybe there's some rust—but it's got a V8. Electric cars aren't everybody's thing; heck, the vast majority of cars on the road are powered by internal combustions engines and will be for a while. Ford's new electric F-150 is bound to tip the scales a bit, but if you're interested in a non-electric performance truck bearing the same name, well, Ford isn't pulling the Lightning moniker out of thin air.
CarsMSNBC

Massive market reach of Ford's F-150 could make all-electric version a game changer

Rachel Maddow reports on the immense popularity of the Ford F series pick-up trucks, and particularly the F-150, which is set to be released in an all-electric version. If the electric F-150 is a success, its popularity could make the difference in normalizing electric vehicles in the U.S. and begin the phase-out of gas-powered vehicles.
PoliticsPosted by
Coinspeaker

F Stock Slightly Down, Ford Reveals New Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup during Biden’s Visit

Ford refused to add any additional details about its electric vehicle as its official public reveal is set to happen today at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) revealed its new electric vehicle on Tuesday during a visit by United States President Joe Biden to the Dearborn Michigan plant where the vehicle will be produced. The preview of the new electric F-150 Lightning pickup which happened earlier than planned displayed the features of the highly anticipated truck which is almost a lookalike of its current F-150 and is almost the same size as a smoother.
Dearborn, MIinnotechtoday.com

The F-150 Lightning — A First Impression of Ford’s Electric Truck

The truck of the future is here. The F-150 Lightning is the smartest, most innovative truck Ford has ever built. From near-instant torque to intelligent towing, seamless connectivity to software updates, plus power for your home, a power frunk, and a digital screen that’s larger than any currently offered on a full-size truck — F-150 Lightning is a driving and ownership experience unlike any other.
Carscarthrottle.com

Behold, The Ford F-150 Lightning And Its Gigantic Frunk

The all-electric version of the F-150 has more luggage space than a Focus in its giant frunk. Frunks on electric vehicles are rarer than we’d like. All too often, the space normally taken up by an engine is instead filled with various gubbins from the electric powertrain. The new Ford F-150 Lightning, however, has such a beefy front end that it’s able to have a frunk. A huge one.
Carsfordauthority.com

Blue Oval Intelligence Revealed As All-New Connected Vehicle Platform

During today’s Capital Markets Day, a virtual meeting with investors, Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed a host of information regarding the automaker’s future plans and strategy, which it calls Ford+. That includes the decision to increase its investment in EVs, the creation of a new platform dedicated to commercial vehicles and fleet services, and the announcement that an all-electric Ford Explorer is in the works. During his presentation, Farley also announced a brand new, connected vehicle platform called Blue Oval Intelligence.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Fascinated Ben Sullins With Its Features

Ben Sullins is not afraid to say he was blown away by the Ford F-150 Lightning. Not solely for being an electric pickup truck – he ordered a Rivian R1T – but primarily because of its features. Sullins was especially impressed by the truck’s vehicle-to-grid capability. Ford called it the...