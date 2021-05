The mother and partner of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the riot by supporters of Donald Trump, have asked for meetings with every GOP senator to urge them to vote for the proposed commission to investigate the events of 6 January. Senate Republicans are expected to block the proposal when a vote is held on Thursday. DC’s chief medical examiner ruled last month that Officer Sicknick’s death on 7 January was caused by natural causes after he suffered two strokes. “Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in...