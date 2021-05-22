newsbreak-logo
'Master Of None' Returns With Mixed Results — And Unanswered Questions

By Eric Deggans
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, we must acknowledge that the third season of Netflix's Master of None, on some level, feels like a dodge. That's because this new crop of episodes isn't focused on the character who dominated the first two seasons of the show; often-hapless actor Dev Shah, played by co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansari. Instead, the third season highlights the marriage of Dev's best friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe — a supporting character featured in the second season episode "Thanksgiving," which won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for Waithe and Ansari back in 2017 (Waithe made history as the first Black woman to win in the category).

After a four-year break, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s popular dramedy series Master of None is finally set to return to Netflix, though the show’s latest chapter doesn’t look like it will be picking up where things left off for Ansari’s Dev Shah at the end of the show’s second season. With a new name — Master of None Presents: Moments in Love — and a new focus, the award-winning series looks to continue with its engaging storytelling and exploration of the human condition sooner rather than later.
The third season of Netflix’s show, Master of None drops on Sunday. The show has changed focus from star Aziz Ansari following an allegation against him of misconduct on a date. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
It’s been four years since fans of Netflix’s Master of None last saw Lena Waithe‘s Denise and a lot has changed in that time. In Master of None: Moments in Love, a third season spinoff, the focus shifts from Aziz Ansari‘s Dev to land directly on Denise and her relationship with Naomi Ackie‘s new character Alicia. With the ups and downs of their marriage, viewers are exposed to the roller coaster nature of romance.
When “Master of None” returns for its third season this month, fans will be forced to reckon with an entirely new kind of series that bears little resemblance to the previous 20 episodes they fell in love with. No wonder series co-creator Aziz Ansari says in a new Season 3 behind-the-scenes video that developing the upcoming new five-episode season was a scary endeavor. Ansari directed all five episodes of Season 3 and co-wrote each entry with Lena Waithe.
A special look at the making of Master of None Season 3, with Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, and others who brought this season to life. Season 3 premiers May 23rd on Netflix. The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the...
If timing is everything then what should we make of Netflix’s Master of None? The charming and offbeat first season arrived six years ago, a lifetime in the voluminous and forward-charging television arena. That first batch of episodes still stand as a unique blend of both coming of age and rom-com genre tropes with a distinct cultural perspective. Two years later, a more ambitious and melodic second season debuted, improving on the formula with a change of scenery and rewarding detours. Now, after four long years, Season 3 has finally arrived to remake the series in a new image that still shares the same DNA.
The close of the September-to-May TV season is upon us, which means a huge number of season and series finales airing on the broadcast networks, along with a sizable helping of premieres on cable and streaming outlets as the summer season kicks in. Among the later are a new version of HBO’s In Treatment, season three of Netlix’s Master of None, and a Showtime block led by The Chi.
The new season of Master of None drops on Netflix on May 23 and it may not be the comedy that you are used to seeing — and that’s a good thing. Ccreated by Aziz Ansari and Alan the season goes beyond expectations with five episodes titled “Moments in Love” directed by Ansari, who co-wrote it with Lena Waithe. It follows Denise (Waithe), who is living a quiet life in the country as a successful writer. We are also introduced to a new character, her wife Alicia, played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress and The End Of The F***Ing World BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie — who stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her role on the show.
Four years after the last episode of “Master of None,” a new season will premiere and feel nothing like the show that preceded it. When Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s series first debuted in 2015, it was one of Netflix’s early critical successes and an early indication of how storytelling on the streaming platform could be distinctive from broadcast and cable offerings. “Master of None” told the overarching story of Dev (Ansari), a B-list actor with expensive taste falling in love throughout New York City, with several self-contained narratives that were immediate standouts. Its second episode weaves in poignant.
After a four-year break, Aziz Ansari’s drama series “Master of None” will be back on Netflix with a season 3 at the end of the month. This new season is almost a spin-off series when you think about it. First, because it has a slightly different name “Master of None Presents: Moments in Love” and it won’t be a sequel to season 2 but will instead focus on the queer couple formed by Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie).
Big changes are coming for Netflix’s lauded dramatic comedy Master of None, which returns from a four-year hiatus with its season 3 debut on Sunday, complete with a new star and a new title. Master of None was a runaway hit for Netflix when it debuted in 2015, netting three...
1. One of my favorite series is “In Treatment,” the HBO drama whose half-hour episodes were therapy sessions that felt like little one-act plays. So I am both excited and wary that the show is coming back to HBO more than a decade after its third season, with Uzo Aduba instead of Gabriel Byrne as the therapist. Now set in LA instead of on the East Coast, the show returns Sunday at 10 p.m., and I will be sure to write more about it later. The new cast will include John Benjamin Hickey, Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Ramos, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Quintessa Swindell. Look for 24 episodes, with four episodes airing weekly (two on Sundays, two on Mondays).
“Master of None” is known for deftly hopping between narratives. One episode may split its focus among an array of New Yorkers whose only bond was going to the same movie, and the next will dial in on a character trying to come out to her family over the course of several Thanksgiving dinners. Season 3 does shift its story while introducing a new central character, but unlike previous entries, it doesn’t move on. Subtitled “Moments in Love,” the truncated, five-episode Season 3 tells the story of Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie) as their relationship progresses from domestic bliss to personal challenges and beyond. Fans will remember Denise from previous seasons, but a lot has changed since she last visited, and the same can be said for “Master of None.”
After a four-year hiatus, “Master of None” returns in title only, with the same creative auspices but a completely different focus. The result, subtitled “Moments in Love,” shifts to Lena Waithe’s Denise character, with a five-episode “season” that essentially plays like an independent film — more drama than comedy — just diced into chapters.
"We need more of this, please," says the British actress. Say what you will about the type of characters Lena Waithe creates, there’s no denying the screenwriter, actor, and producer has greatly expanded narratives around LGBTQIA-identifying individuals and audiences will see that extensively in season 3 of Master of None.