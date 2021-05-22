Easy Macramé Hanging Planter
Create a Hanging Planter for Your Outdoor Spaces This Summer. I saw a really cute macramé hanging planter while out shopping the other day, but it was around $25! I wasn’t about to pay that much for some string and a pot. After doing some research, I figured out that these planters are actually a lot easier to make than they seem. You can create a basic macramé hanging planter design in less than 15 minutes. The only skill you need is basic knot tying.www.cutoutandkeep.net