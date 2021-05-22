Smurfs Shorts

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleI haven’t posted since 2009, but I am back and have many makes to post. Mostly things made for my granddaughter Zoey. She is a sassy diva. I made these for her and momma to match. I used this free pattern. https://www.purlsoho.com/create/2014/07/24/corinnes-thread-city-gym-shorts-for-all-ages/

