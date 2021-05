The Pulaski County Commissioners hope to finalize their maintenance director and head custodian appointments during a special meeting tonight. The commissioners named their selections earlier this month. But they were unable to start, since the county council wanted more information on costs before finalizing the Maintenance Department restructuring and setting pay rates. In the end, the council agreed to set the hourly pay rates at $23.50 for the maintenance director and $16 for the head custodian.