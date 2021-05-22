Hot again Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and warmer with an isolated shower possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be another hot day and a little more humid with highs in the lower 90s away from the coast. An isolated storm or two will be possible, but many areas will stay dry.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Monday, especially west of I-95. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Heat resurges for Wednesday and Thursday, and it will turn more humid with a few isolated storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

A cold front will bring another chance of storms on Friday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs Friday through next Sunday be mostly in the low to mid 80s.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Ana, the first named storm of the Atlantic tropical season, is located northeast of Bermuda. It will track to the northeast and dissipate. It will pose no problem to the United States. More details are available in the Interactive Tropical Tracker .

A disturbance near the Louisiana/Texas Gulf Coast was being monitored for possible development into a tropical depression, but it has now come ashore. It will continue to provide rain in Texas.

