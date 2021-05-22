newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Urban Decay Delirious 24/7 Eyeshadow

temptalia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...

www.temptalia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeshadow#Vegan#Caffeine#Jewel#Urban Decay Makeup#Eye Makeup#Dry Eye#The Swatch Gallery#Shimmer#Vibrant Shades#Matte#Soft Neutrals#Satin#Rich Jewel Tones#Dupes#Warm Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupHypebae

Urban Decay Celebrates Prince's Legacy With 'Purple Rain'-Inspired Makeup Collection

Urban Decay has partnered with the Prince estate to launch a special makeup collection honoring the late musician’s legacy. Encapsulating Prince’s unabashed style and self-expression, the range offers ways to re-create his signature smokey-eyed look with two eyeshadow palettes, kohl eyeliners, liquid highlighter and a setting powder. Both palettes are...
Makeupurbandecay.com

Eyeshadow Primer Potion

This award-winning, creamy eyeshadow primer ensures your shadow stays vibrant and crease-free all day. Create endless eye looks that last with our not-so-secret weapon, Eyeshadow Primer Potion. This creamy eye primer keeps your eyeshadow crease-free, your eye color vibrant, and your application smooth. Formulated with polymer technology, this vegan beauty...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons Powdered Sugar Duochrome Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Terra Moons Powdered Sugar Duochrome Eyeshadow ($8.00 for 0.05 oz.) has a whitish base that shifted from pale pink to white gold to soft lavender paired with metallic sheen. It was a lot less sparkly and not nearly as textured as some of the other transparent or white-based duochrome shades.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Natasha Denona Zendo Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Natasha Denona Zendo 15-Pan Small Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.67 oz.) contains a real assortment of finishes: four cream-powders, four creamy mattes, two duochromes, and five metallics–or eight mattes and seven shimmers effectively. There was a good mix of light and dark shades across the finishes, and the spectrum of shades, while still warmer and more pink/orange leaning, did have some pops of color (pretty much the two right-most columns) that helped to stretch the types of looks one could create with the palette.
MakeupEssence

Get A First Look At Urban Decay’s Prince-Inspired Makeup Line

The collaboration will be available for purchase on May 27. 5 years after the passing of the iconic singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Prince, he’s still influencing our looks. Prince’s estate has partnered with cosmetics brand Urban Decay on a limited-edition line of makeup products inspired by the late singer. “When I...
Designers & Collectionsbeautypackaging.com

A Sneak Peek at Urban Decay's Prince Collection

It's here -- a first look at the Urban Decay's upcoming Prince collection, launching on May 27th. (Pre-orders will begin on May 21st). Created by UD along with the Prince Estate, the limited edition "time capsule" collection features purple packaging, of course. The collection includes eyeshadow, palettes, and liners, and more.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons Aurora Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Terra Moons Aurora Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow ($13.00 for 0.05 oz.) has a brighter, medium pink base with cooler undertones and warmer, blue-to-green shifting shimmer. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation with a slightly drier, powdery consistency, which applied...
Makeupvmagazine.com

Must-Have Eyeshadow Palettes on the Market Right Now

Overwhelmed by the number of eyeshadow palettes out there? You’re not alone. There are as many eyeshadow palettes as there are makeup looks, meaning no one has time to sort through them all. V is here to make things a little easier. We’ve rounded up the best eyeshadow palettes on the makeup market right now. Whether you want a dramatic smoky eye or a Euphoria-worthy dose of glitter, scroll on to find your new favorite palette.
Makeupyslbeautyus.com

SATIN CRUSH MONO EYESHADOW

Rated 5 out of 5 by CCBang from My new, go-to color for everyday This color is perfect for everyday wear, which is what I was looking for. Rated 4 out of 5 by DogWalkingGal from Not like others purchased! I love YSL shadows However this one does not have a strong pigment like others I have purchased. I don’t know if they change the formula?
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Save Up to 25% Your Total Urban Decay Order

Save 15% off $60, 20% off $80, or 25% off $100 at urbandecay.com. No code needed, discount at checkout. Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn’t blend her eyeshadow correctly, wears too much blush, and hopes she never finds her holy grail products because she likes the thrill of the chase so much. Her mission is to bring you super honest reviews on makeup, skincare, fragrance and all things beauty. She’s in no way an expert on the topic and she sure as hell isn’t a super model. But she’s passionate about makeup and is seeking like-minded individuals that like pina coladas, getting caught in the rain, and ones that enjoy spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora without feeling buyer’s remorse. If you’re that person feel free to reach out and leave a comment or follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Bloglovin‘.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clarins Jade Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Clarins Jade (05) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes three more greenish-leaning shades with a deeper, contrasting navy blue. All four shades had some shimmer, to them, though they were more satin-to-pearl with finer shimmer that looked more like a soft sheen once applied and blended out on skin. They had semi-opaque to opaque coverage that lasted for eight hours for the most part, though this was nowhere near the 12-hours claimed.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Pat McGrath Voyeuristic Vixen Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Pat McGrath Voyeuristic Vixen Venus in Fleurs Luxe Quad ($58.00 for 0.17 oz.) is a new, limited edition quad that included three shimmery shades and one matte. Rose Nectar Fire was a surprise–it was far more dimensional (almost appeared to be a multichrome to my eye!) than it appeared in the pan. All four shades were pigmented, blendable, and long-wearing and consistent with the brand’s past releases.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Pat McGrath Nymphette Divine Blush Review & Swatches

Pat McGrath Nymphette Divine Blush ($38.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a brighter, medium pink with subtle, warm undertones and warmer, very fine gold pearl throughout. It had opaque color coverage in a single layer, so it was more pigmented than marketed–in order to get sheerer, more buildable coverage, you’ll need to use a lighter hand and a less-dense brush.
Makeupvmagazine.com

8 Radiant Red Lipstick Picks

Universally flattering and a major confidence boost, a good red lip a must-have in every beauty arsenal. It instantly elevates every look, giving polish to jeans and a T shirt and adding drama to eveningwear. Whether you're channeling your inner Marilyn or Rihanna, our picks will help you find that perfect red lipstick.
Makeupmarthastewart.com

How to Properly Apply Face Powder

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Powder is a popular makeup type across all categories, from blush and highlighter to bronzer and sunscreen. Unlike hydrating creams, powder-based formulas leave skin matte, which can be beneficial for those with oily or combination skin types, but it might be problematic for those with mature complexions. The reason? Powder—particularly setting powder—settles into creases, exacerbating the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But there is still hope: With the right application, these formulas can benefit anyone, whatever their age. Ahead, two makeup artists share how to apply setting powder for a seamless, youthful finish every time.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons Green Goblin Shimmer Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Terra Moons Green Goblin Shimmer Eyeshadow ($6.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a deep teal with subtle, cooler undertones and a metallic sheen. The texture was slightly thicker and not quite as emollient as other shades in the range, but it was still a very good eyeshadow... just didn't quite reach the highest highs that most of the shimmers did in this formula! It had opaque pigmentation that lasted nicely for eight hours before fading visibly.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Huda Beauty GloWish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder for Summer 2021

GloWish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder is radiance-boosting bronzer will instantly get you glowing! Beautifully buildable and so easy to use, it lends all skin tones a natural-looking tan, warming your complexion with luminosity. The light-as-air, non-powdery texture applies like silk and blends so seamlessly we swear it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all!
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Colorful Eyeliners To Try

Being able to create the most stunning eye makeup requires choosing the best eyeliner. While a classic black liner will never go out of style, colorful eyeliners are trending, especially if you’re after a bolder eye statement. The pandemic has shaken our beauty routines, and wearing a mask has very...
MakeupIn Style

Fenty’s Stay-in-Place Foundation Is Perfect for Summer, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Don’t Be Nervous About the Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Sale

No one panic! Remember we’re all good hitchhikers that have traveled the makeup galaxy for long enough to know when to get nervous and anxious about discontinued products!. A few of you are anxious that Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks are on sale at sephora.com and ulta.com and with the relaunch and redesign of Urban Decay Single Eyeshadows the need to panic does set in. I personally wouldn’t worry about it though…! I really don’t think they have plans to revamp the lipstick line. It’s pretty standard and traditional for them to mark down the lippies in the Summer. If you look back the last three or more years each Summer they’ll do 50% off the entire line. I don’t think this means they’ll be discontinued or reformulated. I just think they are clearing up stock. Nothing to worry about it but it is an excellent time to snag a deal!