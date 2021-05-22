Papa John's Pizza in Dublin: 9 Health Code Violations

Dublin, Ohio

Papa John's Pizza at 7172 Muirfield Dr, Dublin, OH had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Papa John's Pizza received a total of 9 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Franklin County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(C)(9) / PIC: duties - ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage

Critical PIC did not ensure employees are properly maintaining temperatures of TCS foods during hot and cold storage. VARIOUS TCS FOODS WERE HELD IN THE THE4-DOOR FLIP-TOP COOLER AT TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 51 F AND 54 F.



3717-1-02.4(B)(1) / PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge - No Critical Violations

Critical PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. CRITICAL VIOLATIONS WERE OBSERVED IN THE OPERATION. PIC AND EMPLOYEES NEED TO DEMONSTRATE KNOWLEDGE OF FOODBORNE DISEASE PREVENTION, APPLICATION OF HACCP ELEMENTS, AND THE OHIO FOOD SAFETY CODE REQUIREMENTS. EMPLOYEES NEED TO BE FAMILIAR WITH CRITICAL FOOD HANDLING PRACTICES IN ORDER TO PROTECT CUSTOMERS AND COWORKERS AND PREVENT CONDITIONS AND PRACTICES THAT CAN RESULT IN FOODBORNE ILLNESS OUTBREAKS.



3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(b) / Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding.

Critical TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. DICED HAM, CHUNK CHICKEN, CHEESE, SAUSAGE, AND CHICKEN WINGS WERE STORED AT INTERNAL TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 51 F AND 54 F IN THE TOP AND BOTTOM SECTIONS OF THE 4-DOOR FLIP-TOP COOLER ON THE MAKE LINE. THE PRODUCTS WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED. TCS FOODS MUST BE MAINTAINED AT OR BELOW 41 F.



3717-1-07.1(A) / Poisonous or toxic materials: Storage: separation.

Critical Corrected During Inspection Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. A SPRAY BOTTLE CONTAINING WINDOW CLEANER WAS HANGING ON A RACK WHERE PACKAGED FOOD ITEMS WERE STORED. CHEMICALS NEED TO BE STORED BELOW AND AWAY FROM FOOD, EQUIPMENT, WARES, AND SINGLE-USE ITEMS. THE BOTTLE WAS RELOCATED.

3717-1-02.4(A)(2) / PIC - Manager Certification

Repeat Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. AT LEAST ONE MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEE DOES NOT POSSESS A LEVEL 2 FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION APPROVED BY THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH. CERTIFICATES FROM THE COURSE PROVIDER AND THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NEED TO BE MAINTAINED IN THE OPERATION.



3717-1-06.2(C) / Handwashing sinks - hand drying provision.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). THE HANDWASHING SINK IN THE BACK WARE WASHING AREA WAS NOT SUPPLIED WITH DISPOSABLE TOWELS.



3717-1-04.8(E)(2) / Clean equipment and utensils stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted.

Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. CLEAN KNIVES WERE STORED IN A GAP BETWEEN A SHELF AND THE WALL ABOVE THE 3-COMPARTMENT SINK. UTENSILS NEED TO BE STORED USING ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING METHODS. (1) Cleaned equipment and utensils, laundered linens, single-service articles, and single-use articles shall be stored: (a) In a clean, dry location; (b) Where they are not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination; and (c) At least six inches (fifteen centimeters) above the floor unless the items are kept in closed packages on dollies, pallets, racks, and skids that are designed as specified under paragraph (II) of rule 3717-1-04.1 of this code; (2) To prevent contamination of food, food-contact surfaces, equipment, and utensils, clean equipment and utensils shall be stored in a self-draining position that allows air drying and covered or inverted; (3) Single-service and single-use articles shall be stored as specified under paragraph (E)(1) of this rule and shall be kept in the original protective package or stored by using other means that afford protection from contamination until used.



3717-1-04.4(A)(2) / Equipment components kept intact, tight, and adjusted

Equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted. THE 4-DOOR FLIP-TOP COOLER ON THE FRONT MAKE LINE WAS NOT HOLDING TCS FOODS AT OR BELOW 41 F.



3717-1-05.4(P) / Maintaining refuse areas and enclosures.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. THERE IS AN ACCUMULATION OF TRASH AND LITTER ON THE GROUND AROUND THE SHARED OUTDOOR TRASH DUMPSTER. THE ENCLOSURES NEED TO BE CLEAN AND LITTER-FREE.

