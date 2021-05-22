Logic and Madlib Unveil New Collab "Raddest Dad"

Kele has shared a new song, ‘From A Place Of Love’, the fourth and final preview from his forthcoming album The Waves Pt. 1. Check it out below. “The idea for this song came when I was watching the animated remake of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power with my daughter,” Kele explained in a press release. “There was something about the main villain Catra’s character that was compelling. I understood the idea that she had been hurt and now hurt, or hurting others, was her default setting. So I wrote this song for Catra, reimagined as a young woman but still carrying the demons from her past around with her. Ultimately ‘From A Place Of Love’ is a song about watching the people you love deal with things that are bigger than them, knowing that you can’t solve their problems but you can be by their side, even if that’s the only thing that you can do.”