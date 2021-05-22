Logic and Madlib Unveil New Collab "Raddest Dad"
Following the debut of “Mars Only pt. 3,” Logic and Madlib (dubbed MadGic) have unveiled their followup cut, “Raddest Dad.”. Much like all of Logic’s recent releases, the track is only available on YouTube under his Bobby’s World account. The cut clocks in at a little under three minutes and hears the Maryland-born artist touch on keeping his skill as a rapper up to par as well as “blowing up” in 2011 alongside J. Cole, the late Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Childish Gambino and Travis Scott. At the end of the song, Logic can be heard whispering a message in reverse that diligent fans have managed to decode:hypebeast.com