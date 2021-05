Lighthouse Finance has formed a subsidiary to further its business in South and Southeast Asia, and to diversify its focus beyond salmon. Lighthouse Seafood Advisors LLP will be led by Rahul Kulkarni, the founding partner of Blue Green Initiatives and an aquaculture industry veteran with more than two decades of C-level experience across the value chain, last being as a board member of Nutreco/Skretting Feed joint venture company in India. In an interview with SeafoodSource, Kulkarni and Lighthouse Finance Partner & CEO Roy Høiås discussed their new initiative and its short- and long-term goals.