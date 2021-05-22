Cowboys news: Dallas may finally have the nose tackle they have needed

This is an exciting time for rookies coming into the NFL, some would say this is the best day of their lives, but for every happy rookie there’s an NFL veteran who is now questioning his future with the team. Those veterans who may have thought they were in good standing with the team are now wondering if they are on the chopping block this season or next season. With OTA’s and training camp around the corner, these players are now going to be in a battle to see who will be a starter or backup and who will be looking for a new team in the near future.