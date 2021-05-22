Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/22/21

NJ.com | Randy Miller: The Yankees issued several injury updates yesterday, most notably that Aaron Hicks will have surgery to repair the torn tendon sheath in his wrist and that he’ll be out for months. In better news though, Giancarlo Stanton’s quad is doing better, and he seems to be on track to return when first eligible on Tuesday. Clint Frazier could play again as soon as today if doctors say that his neck seems OK, and Zach Britton played catch on Friday in anticipation of a bullpen on Sunday that could set up a rehab assignment. Also, this wasn’t in Miller’s piece, but Lindsey Adler of The Athletic tweeted that pitching coach Matt Blake and first-base coach Reggie Willits were back with the team following their COVID quarantines (as were some support staff members).